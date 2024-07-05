A clip of Kelvin Power, Kizz Daniel's popular bouncer, has been sighted online and has generated reactions from netizens

The bulky man featured in 'House of Gaa' produced by Bolanle Austin Peters, he acted as a warrior in the movie

In the clip, Kelvin fought with a man smaller in stature than him, and he was beaten by the man

Kelvin Power Atobiloye, the heftily built bouncer of Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, has been sighted featuring in his first movie.

The bulky man, who was first introduced to fans of the music act in a viral video, featured in 'House of Gaa', a movie produced by Bolanle Austin Peters.

In the teaser of the flick, Kelvin acted as a warrior and was seen fighting in a contest.

Kizz Daniel's bouncer features in movie. Photo credit @officialkelvinpoawer

Source: Instagram

Man beats Kelvin Power

Just the way Portable dealt with Kelvin Power in a wrestling contest a few months ago, the bouncer was also beaten in the film.

He contested with a man smaller than him in stature, and he was wounded in the film. After sighting him in action, fans took to the comment section to tag Kizz Daniel as they gave their hot take about the intriguing movie.

How fans reacted to the clip of the film

Reactions have trailed the film Kelvin Power featured in. Here are some of the comments below:

@stannze:

"Wow! Super intriguing."

@evargreat__:

"The cinematographer won finish us with closeup shot."

@adekojomutiuadeqale:

"Yes, it is the one Kizdaniel body guard."

@neyomidas:

"Is this not kizzdaniel bodyguard?"

@mhiz_ronkiss:

"Yoruba version of David and Goliath."

@lanreadediwura:

"Script translation by yours truly. Enjoy the beauty of the Yoruba language. Thank you @bolanleaustenpeters for the platform to express."

@faniaflare:

"Omo my heart Dey up for only triller, how complete movie wan be."

@bigbhatty_:

"This famous bodyguard."

@j8_m05:

"Bouncer sef don deh do film, country hard true true."

@mobeccs:

"Intriguing na those wey dey give Oyemekun moral I love pass, wuwa ika."

Source: Legit.ng