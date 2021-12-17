Odion Ighalo has shared cute video of his mother going to his room in Lekki mansion to get perfume and wristwatch

The Nigerian striker tried to stop his mother from climbing the steps, but she refused even though Martina complained about the room too cold

Ighalo who recently returned to the Super Eagles is expected to lead the Super Eagles attack in Cameroon for AFCON

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has posted awesome and adorable video of his mother Martina climbing the steps in his Lekki mansion to his room looking for perfume and wristwatch.

The former Manchester United in the video he posted on his page urged his mother not to stress herself by climbing the steps, but she refused to answer the footballer.

After climbing the first step, Odion Ighalo's mother looked backed and laughed telling the Super Eagles striker that she is not bothered about him recording the video.

Odion Ighalo's comment to his mother

''So you want to go to my room because of perfume and wristwatch and I have told you that someone will go up to get them for you. No problem Mama, you can go and get them.''

Martina Ighalo's response to Ighalo

''No Odion, let me go myself because I have been telling you since yesterday and your room is too cold for you.''

Meanwhile, Odion Ighalo is expected to be among the Super Eagles players who will be going to Cameroon in January next year for the African Cup of Nations.

At the last edition in Egypt, the strong striker finished as highest goalscorer in the tournament and stepped aside from the team.

Ighalo reveals he was offered N122.6million a week to play in China before moving to Man United

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Odion Ighalo disclosed that he was offered massive $300,000 which is around N122.6million a week deal for him to stay in the Chinese League which he rejected before moving to Manchester United.

While speaking with Super Eagles teammate Troost-Ekong in a question and answer segment on social media, Ighalo explained that he rejected the big offer because of his dream to play in the Premier League.

There is no doubt about the fact that the Premier League is one of the best Leagues in the world considering the players who play there and those who have made their names in EPL.

The likes of Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Etebo are some of the Nigerian players currently playing in the Premier League and are doing well for their clubs.

