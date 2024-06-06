Former Super Eagles star Mikel Obi has issued advice to Chelsea's struggling player Mykhailo Mudryk

Mikel, who once played for Chelsea, advised the Ukrainian star to focus on football and forget about his hair and tattoo

The former footballer's advice, however, didn't sit well with many Nigerians who slammed Mikel

John Obi-Mikel has hit out at Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk over his poor performance in his first season at Stamford Bridge,

While speaking on his ObionePodcast, Mikel shared his opinion about Mudryk, whom Chelsea signed for £89 million in 2022 but failed to meet expectations.

Mikel Obi sends message to Chelsea's winger. Credit: @mikelobi/goal.com

Source: Instagram

A disappointed Mikel acknowledged that the Ukraine star is a good player but needs to focus more on football than his hair and tattoos.

In the former Super Eagles star's words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Mykhailo Mudryk needs to get his f*cking head right. He’s such a good player; pace, power, good on the ball.

“But he needs to get his act right. Forget about the whole hair and tattoos… play f*cking football and win us games.”

See the post below:

In other news, Mikel posed for a picture with former Man Utd coach Sir Alex Ferguson at 2024 UCL.

Nigerians react to Mikel's comment

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Mikel's advice to Mudryk as Nigerians clapped back at the former footballer. Read the comments below:

tpackage_hon:

"Kukuma turn ham to pastor. Mikel cho cho."

bxb_419:

"Person way don score pass you way spend years for Chelsea."

kevdawg29:

"Na everybody de advice Chelsea players now."

andices

"African parenting."

amadinoh_dc_

"Mikel so if u be coach u go tell am to cut is hair."

official_poe:

"Coming from a player that scored only 6 goals in multiple seasons in Chelsea."

chimaobi_agwu:

"He also need to shave his armpit."

__doublevision__:

"Even Bench Warmers Dey advice ..Mr Back Pass."

hamzeee7:

"This guy talks too much… Wetin concern all this with his career… why e no tell Messi that one.."

soulbeat__

"Na your Papa get Chelsea abi this Mikel don too dey talk trash o."

Mikel predicts 2024 UCL finalists

The former Chelsea midfielder predicted who the finalists for the 2024 Champions League would be.

Mikel tipped Real Madrid to be in the final and would be up against Manchester City or Arsenal.

He said this at the UEFA Champions League draw in Nyon, Switzerland, as a guest on Friday, March 15.

Source: Legit.ng