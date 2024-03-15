Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel was invited as a special guest by UEFA to conduct the draws for both the quarter final stage and the semi-final stage

Obi, a UEFA Champions League winner tipped Arsenal or Manchester City to be in the play at Wembley Stadium in London

He explained that he tipped the two clubs because he would like an English club to make it into the final

Nyon, Switzerland - Former Super Eagles captain, Mike Obi has predicted the football club to get to the UEFA Champions League final in Wembley, London in United Kingdom.

Obi tipped Manchester City or Arsenal Football Club to get to the 2023/204 UEFA champions League Final.

Mikel Obi tips Man City or Arsenal forUEFA champions league final Photo credit: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

He stated this while appearing as a guest for the UEFA Champions League draw in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday, March 15.

The European football powerhouse inivited the former Chelsea midfielder to conduct the draws for both the quarter final stage and the semi-final stage, Vanguard reported.

Responding to the question of which teams would make it to the final, Mikel said:

“The final will hold in Wembley, England so i would like an English club to make it into the final.”

“I hope Manchester City or Arsenal make it.”

Obi, Finidi George and Kanu Nwankwo are the few Nigerians to have won the UEFA Champions League.

UEFA shared a photo of Obi at the draw via its Twitter handle.

Legit.ng recalls that UEFA announced that the 2024/2025 edition of the Champions League will follow a new format come next season.

In a statement on its website, the UEFA executive committee explained the elimination of the group stage, clarifying that teams would no longer engage in home-and-away matches against three opponents.

Arsenal meets Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League

Legit.ng earlier reported that English football giants, Arsenal, will meet Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League (UCL).

In the other fixtures monitored by Legit.ng, UEFA Champions League specialist, Real Madrid will confront reigning champion, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid face Borussia Dortmund, while Paris Saint-Germain battles Barcelona.

