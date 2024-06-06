Former Super Eagles captain Mikel John Obi recently trended online after a picture of him and legendary Manchester manager Sir Alex Ferguson emerged on social media

The former Chelsea midfielder got to link up with the ex-Man United boss during the 2024 UEFA Champions League final (UCL) at the Wembley Stadium

On his podcast, Mikel Obi spoke about his viral photos with Sir Alex that went viral and how he used the opportunity to resolve his 18-year feud with legendary manager

Internationally renowned Nigerian football star Mikel John Obi has finally addressed his viral photo with Sir Alex Ferguson.

Former Chelsea star Mikel Obi opens up about his viral photo with Sir Alex Ferguson.

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mikel had run into Sir Alex at Wembley during the 2024 UCL final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

The Nigerian footballer spoke about the photo on his the latest edition of his Obi One Podcast. He shared that he took the opportunity of him running into Sir Alex at the UCL finale to talk to him and apologise for what transpired between them 18 years ago.

Sir Alex to appear on Mikel show

During his conversation with his partner, Chris McHardy, Obi shared that he was scared to his bones to walk up to the former football boss. However, he somehow found the nerve and did it anyways.

He also noted that he invited Sir Alex Ferguson to come on the show at some point and he promised to.

Watch John Obi's interview where he spoke about the viral pic:

Reactions as John Obi clears the air

Read some of the reactions that trailed Obi's podcast revelation:

@dangabna:

"I sincerely doubt SAF remembers who he is."

@precious__rn:

"Na only him dey talk the matter. The man no actually send your papa if una Dey querell or not."

@nifethecreator:

"The farce with Tuface is what I want hear about. Lol."

@Abdool111:

"You should talk about that transfer saga."

@TEMMY_ASK:

"What a nightmare for United."

@UtdsHeadboy:

"Good thing he got Michael carrick in the end."

@Octavian140269:

"He won't forget you , ever , pal!"

@Pandamenia:

"He still doesn’t look happy nor does it seem like he has forgiven you."

@odunsiabiodun77:

"To forgive is Divine."

@AhmadTi41618723:

"It's all in the past now Baba has moved on."

Mikel predicts 2024 UCL finalists

Legit.ng recalls reporting when the former Chelsea midfielder predicted who the finalists for the 2024 Champions League would be.

Mikel tipped Madrid to be in the final and would be up against Manchester City or Arsenal.

He stated this while attending the UEFA Champions League draw in Nyon, Switzerland, as a guest on Friday, March 15.

Source: Legit.ng