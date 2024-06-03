Chelsea FC has officially appointed Enzo Maresca as their new manager

London, United Kingdom (UK)-Chelsea FC has officially appointed Enzo Maresca as their new manager.

The former assistant coach at Manchester City and Leicester City manager brings extensive experience to Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca becomes Chelsea's new manager Photo credit: @SkySportsPL

Source: Twitter

As reported by Punch, Chelsea fans are eagerly anticipating how Maresca will influence the team’s strategy and performance in the upcoming season.

The club’s announcement has generated excitement and optimism among supporters, who are hopeful that Maresca’s leadership will usher in a new era of success for the Blues.

In a Monday post on the club’s X handle, Chelsea announced, “Welcome to Chelsea, Enzo Maresca!”

Additionally, a club statement revealed that Maresca has signed a five-year contract with the team, Vanguard reported.

The statement said:

“Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Enzo Maresca as the new head coach of the men’s team.

"The Italian will begin his new role on 1 July 2024 on a five-year contract, with a club option of a further year."

Chelsea's directors

Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Chelsea’s co-sporting directors expressed delight to have Enzo in the team.

They said:

“We are delighted to welcome Enzo to Chelsea. He has proven himself to be an excellent coach capable of delivering impressive results with an exciting and identifiable style.

“Enzo has deeply impressed us in our discussions leading up to his appointment. His ambitions and work ethic align with those of the club. We thoroughly look forward to working with him.”

Chelsea management speaks

Chelsea’s ownership group expressed optimism that Enzo would rightly perform.

The management said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Enzo into the Chelsea family. We look forward to supporting him and the rest of the sporting team in fulfilling their potential and our expectations over the years to come.

“He is a highly gifted coach and leader that we are confident can help fulfil our vision and competitive goals for the Club."

Previous roles

Before his current role, Maresca had coaching stints with Ascoli, Sevilla, and West Ham United.

He then assumed leadership of Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad in August 2020, steering them to victory in the 2021 Premier League 2 championship.

Following his time with Parma and serving as an assistant coach at Manchester City, Maresca was named head coach at Leicester City in June 2023.

In his debut season, the 44-year-old guided the team to the EFL Championship title, securing promotion back to the Premier League.

