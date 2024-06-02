The 2024 UEFA Champions League final was the biggest sporting event across the globe on Saturday, June 1st, and some of the biggest names in football were at Wembley for the fiesta

Two of the most famous faces who were at Wembley to witness the UCL final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund were Sir Alex Ferguson and John Obi Mikel

A photo of the former Chelsea footballer and the legendary Manchester United manager sharing a moment has got people talking online

For years, there have been reports that the relationship between former Chelsea midfielder and legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has been a frosty one.

The football legends were both at the Wembley Stadium for the 2024 UCL final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

A picture of the former Super Eagles captain and Sir Alex has got people talking online, with many querying if both football personalities have overcome their differences.

Mikel's history with SAF started at Lyn

Recall that when John Mikel Obi was a 19-year-old midfielder who dominated the Under-20 World Cup in 2004, his signature was hugely sought.

Man United, under Sir Alex Ferguson, was one of the teams that wanted to sign Mikel. But after reaching an agreement with United and presenting him to the media, Obi pulled out of the deal and went ahead to join Chelsea.

This was one of the reasons Sir Alex Ferguson carried considerable resentment against Mikel for years, noting that the Nigerian embarrassed him.

See the trending photo of the Super Eagles legend standing next to SAF at Wembley:

Comments trail Mikel and Sir Alex's photos

See the reactions that trailed the photo:

@Wynwonder:

"Question should be if Mikel has forgiven himself. Sir Alex has long been vindicated and only has to gloat at Mikel."

@Gokentetsu:

"Sir Alex doesn’t look like he has forgiven him yet."

@sa_invincible:

"The Don bears no grudges. Long live Sir Alex."

@coolest_ped:

"Sir... Abeeeg forgive and forget."

@patrice.evra:

"The boss never forgive."

@mxkht0r:

"I don't think Sir Alex had forgiven this guy yet o. See the stern look."

@HEwelu:

"Sir is such a charismatic leader... See how Mikel had to bend over to take a pic with him."

Mikel predicts 2024 UCL finalists

Legit.ng recalls reporting when the former Chelsea midfielder predicted who the finalists for the 2024 Champions League would be.

Mikel tipped Madrid to be in the final and would be up against Manchester City or Arsenal.

He stated this while attending the UEFA Champions League draw in Nyon, Switzerland, as a guest on Friday, March 15.

