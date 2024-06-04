Nigerian media personality Dod2tun shared his firsthand knowledge of Pastor Iluyomade's friendship with the late Herbert Wigwe

Recall that the man God was suspended from his pastoral duties at the City of David Parish following the flamboyant party he threw for his wife days after Herbert Wigwe's tragic death

The radio host revealed that he has been a member of the church and spilt interesting details on the relationship between the pastor and the departed billionaire

Nigerian media personality Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, best known as Do2dtun, has waded into the ongoing saga between The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and the Senior Pastor of the City of David Parish in Lagos State, Idowu Iluyomade.

Iluyomade, who also leads the Apapa Family of the church's annexe, was suspended after his wife Siju's extravagant 60th birthday celebration.

Do2dtun berated Pastor Iluyomade over his relationship with late Herbert Wigwe. Credit: @genpastoridowu, @do2dtun, @herbertwigwe

Source: Instagram

Many noted the birthday, which came barely a week after Wigwe died in a helicopter crash in the United States, was inappropriate.

Wigwe had reportedly been a great help to the church prior to his death. But the birthday party implied that the church had no emotional attachment to him.

Do2dtun criticizes Pastor Iluyomade amid suspension

The top OAP revealed that he has been an active member of Pastor Iluyomade's parish and knows firsthand the contributions late Hervert Wigwe made towards the growth of the church.

He lambasted the man of God for not postponing the party he hosted to the next year or further as a sign of honour for the good deeds the departed businessman did for his ministry.

According to Do2dtun, the late billionaire assisted in building the promises and ensured that all the roads leading to the church were in good condition for easy access.

"He never flinched one day in supporting you, but your birthday was more important?"

The radio man highlighted the importance of empathy in making decisions, especially when considering how they affect people who have been influential in one's development.

"Empathy also comes with wisdom. It might seem emotional but it helps in certain situations. Someone showed unwavering support to your cause and then the only thing you can’t do is move a date for your birthday? Someone that lost a whole family? Everything is not logic."

See his tweets below:

Do2dtun outburst sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@TinaOsagie247:

"It's was all about the glamour and pictures for them."

@Awhyno44:

"Very true…it doesn’t make sense."

@RealSeanCurtis:

"If this is true, then why can’t she celebrate her birthday in her home and do the party way after."

@Tonyshegzy:

"NIV version... The man said, "The woman you put here with me.."

@FalomoMythelma:

"That woman no try at all I was working with a family close to both parties during that period even my boss who couldn't attend d burial stayed at home we were all forced to watch it on Livestream since that's the only channel on all the TV's at home. Pastor Siju no try."

