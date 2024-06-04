The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has lamented the hardship in the country

He admitted that the state of the country is abominable and unbearable for many as the nationwide NLC strike takes effect

He asked Nigerians to pray to God almighty to ease the burden on them as He is the only one with the power to offset the load on Nigerians

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has acknowledged the pain Nigerian citizens are currently experiencing throughout the country, admitting that he understands that this period is specifically unbearable for some specific set of people.

Pastor Adeboye asked Nigerians to supplicate to the almighty God for help as he admitted that the state of the country is not favourable for most.

Pastor Adeboye organises skill acquisition for his church members Image: X/RCCOG

Source: Facebook

The man of God made the heartfelt comment while he was speaking at the June thanksgiving service, themed “Lifter Up of My Head”.

The soul-inspiring program, held at the church’s national headquarters, Throne of Grace (TOG) Ebute-Metta, had in attendance people from all works of life.

Among the congregation were private sector workers, civil servants, corps members, youths, self-employed and the unemployed and their families.

Pastor Adeboye preached that if there is a need for a provision that is seeming out of reach, the next step is to seek the intervention of the divine being – God.

He said:

“If you need provision, if things are hard and I know things are hard for quite a few of us, call on the one whose name is Jehovah El-Shaddai, the God who is more than enough”

He preached that nothing conceivable is not achievable by and through God almighty. He explained God's working principle, saying that when all means seem blocked, when one doesn’t know what is going on, it is the best time to call on God.

Adeboye’s Youth Empowering program

The church organized a youth empowerment program to train members for well-paying jobs in today's world.

The Pastor-in-Charge of the church, Adebayo Adeyemo, updated the newsmen, saying that 1000 members have already benefitted from the vocational skills training and that many are already producing what they learnt.

Source: Legit.ng