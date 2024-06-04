Singer Paul Okoye has expressed his displeasure at the rate young ladies are being advised to bill men

He noted that it is the negative influences from others who are materialistic that lead to this behaviour

The singer notes that the consistent demand that men should fun the lifestyles of ladies should be checked by parents

Singer Paul Okoye of PSquare, aka Rude Boy, has called the attention of parents to their young female children who believe it is the duty of men to men to fund their lifestyles.

Paul Okoye shares his take on ladies who ask men for money. Image credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

He noted on his Instagram stories that it is wrong influence that caused this mindset and it can lead to what they did not bargain for.

His statement was a reaction to demands by some ladies that their partners have to fund their lifestyle. Besides, they have placed a certain amount on what they should be given before agreeing to go on a date with any guy.

The singer said that billing a guy and requesting a certain amount to be in his bank account has led to many girls being misled. Hence, parents must be on guard so that their children do not fall victim.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See his post below

Peeps react to Rude Boy's post

Several netizens have reacted to Rude Boy's post. Check out some of the comments below:

@reni_0x01:

"Wetin you think say make a small girl like that marry you? Wetin happen to her mates or men 5-10 years older than her?"

@ifeomaonye:

"Why did you think Ifeoma married you? Love and beauty?"

@julietbaby655:

"But your Ivy na one of them."

@thought_we_friends:

"So, the person wey marry you now, wetin you think say she marry you for? Dey play o."

@idmaney_:

"Nah una type dey make those girls go for rich man nah. See who you self marry… girl wey them born for your eyes… you marry her."

Rude Boy trolls lady

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady trended online after she took to social media to reveal that Paul Okoye slid into her DM to brutally insult her.

The lady by the name of Oluchi Sonia Okwenna shared some screenshots of her conversation with Paul Okoye and some of the insults she received from the singer.

However, the insults by King Rudy didn't dissuade Oluchi as she went on to still call out the singer while noting that cheating on his ex-wife Anita Okoye was wrong.

Source: Legit.ng