Hours after Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor took to social media to slam Baba Rex and Adanma Luke over Junior Pope's death, her colleagues react

Uche Ogbodo and Ify Eze, in a no-hold-bars response, bashed Ruby Ojiakor for going to the church and showing the moment she went to pray for the late actor

The actresses slammed Ruby Ojiakor for trying to tell people how to mourn their late colleague, Junior Pope; they also accused the Netflix girl of using her bestie's death for content

A major social media drama is stirring across the Nigerian social media space as five Nollywood actresses engage in a major fisticuff over the death of late actor Junior Pope.

Hours after Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor had taken to her Instagram page to bash Babarex for using Junior Pope's death for content, Uche Ogbodo and Ify Eze slammed her back.

Nollywood actresses Uche Ogbodo, Ruby Ojiakor, and Ify Eze scold each other about how best to mourn their late colleague, Junior Pope. Photo credit: @ucheogbodo/@ruby_ojiakor/@ifyeze88

Source: Instagram

Ruby Ojiakor had also called out Adanma Luke, noting that she doesn't feel guilty for causing the death of Junior Pope.

Uche Ogbodo and Ify Eze reply Ojiakor

After Ruby's post about Baba Rex and Adanma Luke had gone viral, Uche Ogbodo took to Ojiakor's comment section to scold her for accusing their colleagues wrongly.

She noted that people mourn the dead differently. Ogbodo further averred that Ruby Ojiakor should stop pointing fingers at others because no one is perfect.

Ify Eze also reacted to Ruby Ojiakor's post. However, Ify's reply to Ruby's post was much more aggressive.

She slammed Ruby Ojiakor for trying to claim to be a saint despite having stains all over her white garment.

Ify Eze also slammed the Ojiakor for doing exactly what she accused Baba Rex of doing. She called Ruby a "Cloud Chaser."

See Ruby Ojiakor's post that sparked chaos:

Reactions as Ogbodo & Ify Eze blast Ojiakor

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Uche Ogbodo and Ife Eze's response to Ruby Ojiakor's post:

@neekahs_luxurybeads__:

"Let the drama begin in 5..4..3..2..1."

@nemelumrita:

"Uche ogbodo must be everywhere..nne jirib nwayo, trying to stay relevant or what?"

@chimaobim__kingsley:

"Cloud ke? asabawood actors innit!"

@gifted_phee:

"Please let's be clear on one thing, it is clout and not cloud abeg."

@dim4luv:

"Ruby is mourning more than the wife. Why?"

@everythingmayowa:

"Chasing cloud??? I am very sure these ASABA actress no even go film school."

@wallpaperplace:

"Abeg make una separate those chasing Clout and Cloud, Before heavy rain go begin fall for here."

@sheddyoflagos:

"I move the motion that Asabahood should be cancelled, they like chasing cloud and sun."

@sugardestiny_official:

"Calling out people for creating content with a situation while creating content with same situation kettle calling pot black."

Ruby Ojiakor stirs speculation about Junior Pope's demise

The actress finally found the courage to publicly mourn her late colleague and friend, Junior Pope.

Since the tragic incident, Legit.ng noticed that Ruby Orjiakor hadn’t made any social media appearances, unlike her, until recently.

Ruby, who previously trended online with videos depicting her closeness with Junior Pope, finally made her first social media post since the actor’s demise.

Source: Legit.ng