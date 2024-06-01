Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has joined millions of other football lovers globally to watch the 2024 UEFA Champions League final (UCL)

A clip shared on social media by the singer showing himself on a trampoline net while watching the UCL final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid has gone viral

In the viral clip, Kizz Daniel revealed that he was a Madrid fan and couldn't wait to celebrate their 15 UCL title

Nigerian music superstar Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, recently revealed he is a massive football fan.

In the viral clip shared on his page, Kizz Daniel noted that he supports the Spanish football juggernaut Real Madrid and will be watching their 2024 UCL final match against Borussia Dortmund.

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel watches the 2024 UCL final on a trampoline. Photo credit: @kizzdaniel/@realmadrid

Kizz Daniel, who recently featured his wife on his new song Double, showed himself playing on a trampoline net while watching the 2024 UCL final.

Kizz Daniel celebrates Madrid's UCL win

Hours after he released the first video that show him playing on trampoline net while watching the 2024 UCL final, singer has dropped another clip.

In the new one he was seen dancing while celebrating Madrid's win of German side Borussia Dortmund.

Comments trail Kizz Daniel's video

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Kizz Daniel's UCL celebration video:

@scoobynero:

"Enjoy ur life bro ! God got u."

@olamiyato5:

"Poor man go think say na mosquito net."

@iyanshawty:

"Ahh MR ANIDUGBE don’t fall o!"

@dapsongoldofficial:

"Enjoy. No1."

@pj.stars:

"VADO, oya talk true... fear dey catch you up there, but you dey maintain steeze."

@mizz_crews_n:

"If only can get dat leg twist like @mrsanidugbe01. Somehow I keep getting stuck."

@prince_aleeyou__:

"I love dis! Hala Madrid."

@olamidebaron:

"Vamos! El Madridsta."

@anuoluwa_ex:

"I go give you respect the respect I give my mama."

Kizz Daniel celebrates 10 years on stage

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Kizz Daniel when he announced he was celebrating 10 years on stage.

The hitmaker stunned many on social media after splurging millions of naira to acquire Rolls Royce Cullinan to mark his 10-year on-stage anniversary.

In honour of this milestone, Kizz also took to social media to share a snapshot of himself dressed in a stylish black ensemble, representing his illustrious musical journey spanning a decade.

