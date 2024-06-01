Nigerian football legend Jay Jay Okocha recently joined a host of other retired European football stars to share their thoughts about the 2024 UEFA Champions League final

In a viral clip, Jay Jay Okocha predicted who would win and why; he also gave a couple of names that football fans should look out for in the final

Apart from Jay Jay, other veteran football stars like Cafu, Kaka, Luis Figo, Joe Cole, Wesley Snijder, Robert Pires and Micheal Essien all gave their predictions

Former Paris Saint-Germain and Super Eagles star Austin Jay Jay Okocha has sparked massive reactions on social media.

He joined other European football stars to share his thoughts about the 2024 UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Veteran Super Eagles star Jay Jay Okocha predicts winner of the 2024 UCL final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid. Photo credit: @bvb/@official_jj10

Jay Jay Okocha shared who he believes would win the 2024 UEFA Champions League final and the scoreline, like Kaka, Cafu, Micheal Essien, and many more also did.

Okocha predicts a win for Real Madrid

In the viral clip, the veteran Super Eagles star predicted a win for the La Liga champions, noting that they're the kings of European football.

Jay Jay Okocha noted that Real Madrid would beat Borussia Dortmund by three goals to one. He further revealed that Vinicius would be one of the goalscorers in the final.

Legit.ng recalls how Jay Jay Okocha was in Cote d'Ivoire earlier in the year to support the Super Eagles during the 2023 AFCON.

We also recall that Jay Jay Okocha is a massive fan of PSG and recently partook in a legends game for veterans of the French side.

Watch the trending clip below:

See the reactions that trail Okocha's prediction

Here are some of the comments that trailed the predictions:

Okocha visits Super Eagles in Ivory Coast

The football legend had a memorable time with the Super Eagles team ahead of their match with Ivory Coast.

A video sighted by Legit.ng saw the heartwarming moment when he addressed the players a few hours before their scheduled match.

Following that, the Nigerian players were high in spirit as they danced and hailed their senior colleague.

Source: Legit.ng