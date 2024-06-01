Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final of the 2024 UEFA Champions League (UCL) at Wembley Stadium on 1 June

Dani Carvajal headed the Spaniards into a 74th-minute lead before Vinicius Junior settled matters nine minutes later

Legit.ng reports that it was a heartbreak for Dortmund, who played a generally good game and caused Real Madrid problems

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football worldwide.

London, United Kingdom - Real Madrid became European champion for a record-extending 15th time after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in a UEFA Champions League (UCL) final at the Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom (UK) on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Experienced Spanish defender Dani Carvajal applied a header in the 74th minute from a Toni Kroos' corner kick, helping his team to a win that gave Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti a record fifth European Cup title.

Daniel Carvajal of Real Madrid (L) celebrates after scoring. Photo credit: Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto

Source: Getty Images

Then, 7 minutes from full-time, star forward Vinicius Jr, doubled the lead for Real Madrid.

While Madrid completed a Champions League-La Liga double, Dortmund finished the season empty-handed.

The Bundesliga team could not find a way past Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who was solid in goal and could named man of the match.

Ancelotti stands alone as the only manager to win five Champions League titles.

It was a heartbreak for Dortmund, who played a generally good game and caused problems for Madrid in both halves of the final.

After Manchester City won the UCL title in 2023, Madrid are now kings again following their last win in 2022.

More to read on UEFA Champions League

Dortmund's Adeyemi addresses pressure concerns

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Borussia Dortmund forward, Karim Adeyemi, said there was "still no pressure" ahead of his side's clash with Real Madrid in the final of the UCL 2023-2024 season.

On the eve of the UCL final, the 22-year-old made a post on his known X handle.

Source: Legit.ng