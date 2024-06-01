BREAKING: Real Madrid Defeats Dortmund to Win Record extending UEFA Champions League
- Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final of the 2024 UEFA Champions League (UCL) at Wembley Stadium on 1 June
- Dani Carvajal headed the Spaniards into a 74th-minute lead before Vinicius Junior settled matters nine minutes later
- Legit.ng reports that it was a heartbreak for Dortmund, who played a generally good game and caused Real Madrid problems
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football worldwide.
London, United Kingdom - Real Madrid became European champion for a record-extending 15th time after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in a UEFA Champions League (UCL) final at the Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom (UK) on Saturday, June 1, 2024.
Experienced Spanish defender Dani Carvajal applied a header in the 74th minute from a Toni Kroos' corner kick, helping his team to a win that gave Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti a record fifth European Cup title.
Then, 7 minutes from full-time, star forward Vinicius Jr, doubled the lead for Real Madrid.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
While Madrid completed a Champions League-La Liga double, Dortmund finished the season empty-handed.
The Bundesliga team could not find a way past Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who was solid in goal and could named man of the match.
Ancelotti stands alone as the only manager to win five Champions League titles.
It was a heartbreak for Dortmund, who played a generally good game and caused problems for Madrid in both halves of the final.
After Manchester City won the UCL title in 2023, Madrid are now kings again following their last win in 2022.
More to read on UEFA Champions League
- UEFA Champions League final: All you need to know as Dortmund face Real Madrid
- Real Madrid vs Dortmund: Football fans back African stars to score in UCL final to make history
- UEFA Champions League final: Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund starting lineup revealed
Dortmund's Adeyemi addresses pressure concerns
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Borussia Dortmund forward, Karim Adeyemi, said there was "still no pressure" ahead of his side's clash with Real Madrid in the final of the UCL 2023-2024 season.
On the eve of the UCL final, the 22-year-old made a post on his known X handle.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.