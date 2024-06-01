Renowned Nigerian businessman Soso Soberekon has joined the millions of football stars on social media celebrating Real Madrid's 15th UEFA Champions League win

However, beyond bragging rights and banter, Soso Soberekon would be smiling to the bank after he won an N8.6m bet from the UCL final

The music mogul had shared a screenshot of his bet slip on his page to flaunt his winnings to his fans and followers

Nigerian music mogul and socialite Soso Soberekon's recent post about the 2024 UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund sparked massive reactions on social media.

The music mogul had joined millions of Real Madrid fans worldwide to celebrate the Spanish giant's 15 UCL trophy.

Unlike many others, Soso Soberekon is a man who puts his money where his mouth is. The record label boss has other reasons to celebrate Real Madrid's win beyond bragging rights and banter.

Soso Soberekon wins N8.6m bet

The Nigerian billionaire stirred mixed reactions online when he posted his bet slip, which showed that he won N8.6m from SportyBet.

However, what got people talking the most was how much he had staked to win the N8.6m. Soso Soberekon captioned his post with the famous Real Madrid slogan, "Hala Madrid."

Here's an excerpt of the caption below:

"HALA MADRID!!! 8.6million won."

See the bet slip post online by Soso Soberekon below:

Reactions trail Soso Soberekon's Sportybet win

See some of the comments that trailed Soso Soberekon:

Soso Soberekon shares last moment with Mohbad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Soso Sobrekon shared his last priceless moments with Mohbad two days before his death.

The entertainment tycoon shared how cheerful and fun it was to be with the deceased at their last gathering in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Soso also disclosed his signed deals with Mohbad to perform at a concert he was hosting in Ibadan and Ado Ekiti soon.

