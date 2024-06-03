Spyro is not relenting in his quest to get noticed by Nengi, and he has made another move on the BBNaija star

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Spyro had admitted to liking Nengi in one of his previous posts on Instagram

He disclosed how they had met previously at an event and how unfitting thoughts about her had clouded his mind

Nigerian singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, aka Spyro, has made headlines after he shared a photo of Nengi Hampson on his social media page.

It will be recalled that the Who's Your Guy crooner admitted to being unable to handle Nengi's presence at an event they both attended.

Days after shooting his shot at Nengi via his official Instagram page, Spyro went at it again.

One of Spyro's most recent social media posts has got people talking. The singer shared a collage of him and Nengi in matching outfits.

It seemed that it had coincidentally occurred, and they happened to be rocking black outfits and holding a white cup in both images.

Some additional details of the picture backgrounds were also very similar. Spyro, however, quizzed if it was a sign and promised to obey if God spoke to him about the beautiful actress.

Recall that Spyro had previously complained openly about a Canadian lady who had entered his DM. The lady had wanted to meet up but also noted that she would like to rinse the singer "in a bowl of anointing oil," which got him scared.

Reactions to Spyro's post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions below:

@nengiofficial:

"Wow.. the Lord works in mysterious ways, what a coincidence!"

@dee_toria:

"Na here we go dey, sha dey soft launch dey go."

@pereegbiofficial:

"Both my people. I think there’s something here."

@___tokunbo.x_30bg:

"Jesus boy don dey loose guard wake up waray go carry your bible."

@mc_darkorcomedian:

"Unpopular opinion; Spyro is dating nengi lowkey."

@djspicey:

"My guy just loves Nengi sha Jesus boy close your eyes oo."

@deejayneptune:

"This my guy."

@hrm_queentobi:

"It’s a Huge Sign. No loose guard am."

@Promise_amara:

"Church boys and worldly girls. They no go fall for prayer warriors o . That’s why most of them de enter wrong marriages."

@crazeclown:

"Don’t lose focus."

Spyro shoots shot at Nengi

Spyro recently revealed his true feelings towards Big Brother Naija star Nengi Hampson.

The Afrobeat singer detailed his with Nengi at an event and how he struggled to keep inappropriate thoughts from his head.

His revelation has evoked a lot of reactions from many, including celebrities who teased the singer.

