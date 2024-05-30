Viral social media sensation SaidaBoj launched an attack on comedian Efe Warriboy after he criticized her

Recall that the influencer trended online following controversial statements about men and relationships

In a bid to get back the comic creator, Saida made accusations about his career, which stirred the internet

Popular TikToker Sarah Idaji Ojone, also known as SaidaBoj, has continued to hunt down all celebrities who spoke against her viral controversial remarks.

Recall that the internet sensation was a guest on the Honest Bunch Podcast and pointed out that she would ask a man for N500,000 within 24 hours of 'Talking Stage'. According to her, she needs to be compensated for her beauty.

She further revealed that a man who pays her N20 million can enter wherever on her body.

Saidaboj attacks Efe Warriboy

The controversial influencer hurled shades at the comedian after he called her out for the things she said on The Honest Bunch.

Saidaboj tagged EfeWarriBoy as a failed Comedian his junior colleagues used to start their shows.

The TikToker claimed that her recent buzz online has revived the careers of many celebrities and that they should appreciate her for doing so.

SaidaBoj's video sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

c_o_m_v_y:

"Mehn the insult enter love it when a lady speaks up for herself leave saida alone oo."

henryblaise_:

"I’m just speechless . How did we get to this ? Such standard."

adakarl1:

"U pinch me I pinch u. Pinching fiesta. No gree my girl. Defend yourself joor."

saab_onyeigba:

"Bruh, this girl get bad mouth, I no fit find this girl trouble, she go finish me oo."

thestudentconnectv:

"I love the way she defends herself, if you come for her she'll give you gbas gbos and her mouth sharp wella."

iamperryblink:

"This week go long gon."

nkem_dilimm:

"How she’s so fluent with these insults eh."

What transpired between SaidaBoj and Dat Warri Girl

Legit.ng also reported that Dat Warri Girl criticised the viral internet sensation for her controversial views.

The comedian slammed SaidaBoj and pointed out that with her tactics in billing men, she wasn’t putting on any visible gold to display her wealth.

However, SaidaBoj responded in a video, throwing insults at the content creator and warning her never to interfere in her case.

Source: Legit.ng