Queen Atang has marked her husband's birthday in a lovely way that fans are drooling about on social media

The mother of one shared some romantic videos of the two of them and some messages that made her say yes to him

In her post, she noted that fear wanted her to lose a precious jewel as she warned her fans not to be fearful

Reality show star, Queen Atang, has warmed hearts with a post she directed at her husband on his birthday.

The mother of one, who got married in a flamboyant ceremony, recently shared some breathtaking videos of the two of them together.

According to her, she can never forget November 2nd, 2023. She was done on a movie location and hesitated to post a video on her Snapchat. After sharing the post, David, her husband now, was the first person to react, and she gushed over his looks.

The actress, who has a case with her baby daddy, envied David's lover because of his looks. They became friends and continued chatting before ending up as man and wife.

Queen talks about fear

In the caption of her post, she noted that fear wanted her precious jewel to slip off her hands because she was already tired.

The movie star thanked her man for loving her unconditionally and encouraging her to always pray as she called him her personal pastor.

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the videos shared by Queen. Here are some of the comments below:

@iam_omaholuchukwublessing:

"November 2023, to june 2024, introduction, engagement and wedding done. Omo man wey like u no go waste ur time."

@unclemuyii:

"Never been this happy for someone I’m not close to or know personally. Mercy congratulations again your home and family is blessed."

@myonestop_shopng:

"This has got to be the best thing that’s happened after the implementation of the old national anthem."

@efua__xx:

"This your love story dey sweet pass o Queen…happy married life love and happy birthday to hubby ."

@vera_classic_hairs:

"A man that wants to marry you won’t stress you , I am a living testimony."

@chikodili_azike:

"Who said God is not Real???…Happy birthday sir."

@darewalker_:

"This is so beautiful to watch, happy birthday to Deji and Iyawo Deji."

@bbsmiles20:

"Happy blessed birthday to your odogwu hubby."

@folakemi_obadina:

"I was just smiling all through the video. Happy birthday to David."

@michael_anayo_wife:

"Happy blessed birthday our in-law may God preserved you."

Queen Atang prepares for traditional marriage

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Queen Atang was set to hold her traditional wedding to David Oyekanmi.

She was on a flight with her one-year-old daughter as they journeyed for the ceremony.

Some of her family members were also with her on their way to Akwa Ibom. His husband-to-be was also seen in the video going with her.

