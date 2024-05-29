A short video showcased a little girl dancing like her idol Rihanna, and it went viral on TikTok

In the clip, the young girl, clearly inspired by numerous music icon videos, demonstrated her favourite moves

Her joy and mood at that moment were unmistakably filled with happiness, and she seemed thrilled that the moment was being captured

Happy little girl shows her dancing talent. Photo credit: @fortnitepro1233444i3

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

What is Rihanna popular for?

Rihanna is popular for her successful music career as a pop and R&B singer, her sense of style and fashion ventures including her own lines Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, her acting roles in movies such as "Battleship", "This Is the End", "Home", "Ocean's 8", and "Guava Island".

She is also known for her philanthropic efforts, particularly in education, through her charitable donations and the Clara Lionel Foundation.

Rihanna became popular through a combination of her distinctive voice, versatile music style, and charismatic presence, starting with her discovery by American record producer Evan Rogers while he was on vacation in Barbados in 2003.

This led to her moving to the United States to pursue a music career; her demo tape was sent to several record labels, resulting in an audition with Jay-Z, then president of Def Jam Recordings, where she signed a contract in 2005 and quickly released her debut single "Pon de Replay," a hit that peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Source: Legit.ng