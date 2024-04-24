Top Nigerian singer 2baba Idibia’s daughter, Isabel, has taken to social media to defend her parents’ reputation

In a video making the rounds, the 15-year-old lamented over how her folks were portrayed in reality TV show, Young, Famous and African

Isabel explained her grievances with how her parents were made out to be on TV and netizens reacted to her video

Popular Nigerian celebrity couple, Innocent ‘2baba’ and Annie Idibia’s teenage daughter, Isabel, have gone online to lament over how they were portrayed on Netflix reality TV show, Young, Famous and African.

The legendary singer’s daughter was live on social media when she addressed the narrative about her parents after their appearance on the TV show.

According to Isabel, she wasn’t pleased with how they were portrayed. The 15-year-old noted that the way they were made out to be was so wrong and that every time she tried to defend her folks, people called her a child.

Isabel went on to say she knows about her parents more than most people because they have lived in the same household and netizens only get their information about them from the internet or social media.

2baba’s daughter went on to acknowledge that she can’t change the mindset people have about her parents but she would want them to know that they will always remain ignorant about the true story of anything that has ever happened in her family.

On a final note, Isabel said she didn’t like the way her parents were portrayed on Young, Famous, and African because it wasn’t the best image of them and it was inaccurate.

In her words:

“I don’t like the way my parents were portrayed in Young, Famous and African, the way they were portrayed was just so wrong. Whenever I try to back my parents up and say that’s not what happened everyone is like ‘how would you know? You’re just a child’ How would you know? You’re not in my family, your knowledge is based on stuff that you see on Safari, Instagram and social media. I know it because I’ve been in the household with my parents. I can’t change everyone’s perspective on social media because they will always think what they want to think but they will never know the actual true story or background of anything that has ever happened in my family or anything that has happened before I was even born. I don’t like the way my parents were portrayed, it wasn’t the best image and it wasn’t completely accurate.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as 2baba and Annie’s daughter speaks

The video of 2baba and Annie’s daughter complaining about the portrayal of her parents on the popular Netflix reality TV show sparked mixed comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

Wonderchildforkids:

“We understand you baby girl your dad told us everything in his track implication.”

amyskitchenandtreats:

“These kids grow up so fast she’s now a big and beautiful girl.”

dyced_pineapples:

“Speak on girl .”

humayyra94:

“How old is she now? Was it not just yesterday she was born? She speaks well n her skin looks so good.”

mizzsan_g:

“She speaks so well .”

dejoke____a:

“She’s all grown now… ❤.”

Melissa_okani_:

“A well raised child .”

xennysplace_:

“Na here i dey when they born this girl and she sabi makeup pass meShe a queen .”

diashopper_everything_:

“My baby don’t mind Agbaya people. They’ll never know.”

thedeltabeauty:

“She carry both Tuface & Annie face combine.”

adesuwamomodu:

“The young shall grow .”

ezenwanyi_084:

“Mechie onu. Children of nowadays.”

Ogochukwu_excel:

“U don greet us ur elders this morning b4 u begin warn us?”

Donnieraymond:

“Whatever you do, be it good or bad people will always talk or give their own opinion. So don't stress yourself, gal.”

Oluwa_shalom:

“Defend your family ❤️❤️❤️❤️she's so cute .”

