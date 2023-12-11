Annie Idibia has shared adorable pictures to celebrate her first child and daughter Isabella's 15th birthday

The Nollywood actress who gushed about her daughter revealed she didn't know how she got lucky to have Isabella

Popular celebrities like May Edochie, Moyo Lawal, among others, have since joined Annie in celebrating her daughter

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia, the wife of legendary music star Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba, recently flooded her social media timeline with overwhelming emotions as her first child and daughter, Isabella, clocked 15 on Monday, December 11.

In a movie post, Annie expressed her admiration for Isabella, who she described as a remarkable blessing.

Annie Idibia gushes about her first daughter on 15th birthday. Credit: @officialisabellaidibia2

Source: Instagram

Annie also gushed about Isabella’s positive outlook, describing her as an “Angel in disguise” who only sees the best in everyone.

The actress expressed gratitude for the joy Isabella brings to their lives and emphasized her pride in having her as a daughter.

An extract from Annie's caption read:

“My SUNSHINE Oh, My Enenu you are such a remarkable blessing to us. My first Seed, my everything… Sweetest of all hearts Sees ONLY the best in everyone… An angel in disguise. My daughter is 15 years old today How I got lucky with you I don’t know oooo my Young QUEEN. Please do not let the world change you… I am too proud."

See Annie Idibia's post below:

See a clip Annie shared below:

This comes a few months after Annie Idibia celebrated her husband 2Baba on his birthday.

Birthday messages pour in for Annie Idibia's daughter

Legit.ng compiled some of the messges, see them below:

moyolawalofficial:

"Haaa my God .. see big gal oooh."

mayyuledochie:

"Happy 15th birthday to her!"

kayleigh_schwark:

"Happy birthday beautiful young lady."

wagonstone_123:

"Congrats dear....and so of ur colleagues are still dere slaying......sorry oooo...time wait for no man."

up2u.up2me:

"2baba carry strong over powering gene..All the kids look like him."

adenirank:

"Happy birthday beautiful."

2Baba sings in Annie Idibia's language

Legit.ng also reported that 2Baba's sweet gesture to his wife, Annie, in a video warmed hearts.

To show how much he missed and loved his wife, the veteran singer made a video where he freestyled for the mother of two in her language.

Legit.ng also reported that Annie was one of the three models on 2Baba's hit song African Queen.

Source: Legit.ng