Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian fiance, Juma Jux, are still in the news following their engagement

A video of the celebrated lovebirds went round online after a Nigerian woman shared her observations on their growing bond

In a post that piqued the interest of many on Elon Musk's X, the lady revealed her thoughts on the couple's public display of affection as fans weighed in

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian fiance Juma Jux have continued to pique the interest of many on the internet since their engagement was announced.

A Nigerian woman on Elon Musk shared her perception of the two celebrated lovebirds following their recent hangout.

Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter and Tanzanian Fiancé spurred debate about the love display. Credit: @jumajux

Source: Instagram

The young lady, identified as @Ihechizuberem, shared a video of Priscilla and Juma Jux on a dinner date on the text platform.

In the viral footage, the beauty influencer is seen taking a strand of spaghetti to feed her lover. They both draw from the two ends of the strand and hold it up until their lips meet for a short kiss.

Reacting to the clip, Ihechizuberem noted that Pricialla's love was greater than that of her man. She prayed that this wouldn't end up for her.

In her post, she wrote:

"This girl is obviously the one in love, hope her heart doesn't get broken."

See her post below:

Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@BadmanRic:

"She is still young, it will build her morale."

@Aprotv_ng:

"I love it when people love innocently."

@naijaBoys_Tales:

"All this one na small pikin Dey worry them lol."

@_namedNameless:

"ah ah, there's no basis for what you saying na."

@francisfama:

"I feel her love is filled with pretence. She needed something from this guy and I can be sure the unknown will be known in this their love story. Let’s keep our fingers crossed."

@lexlaviva:

"I know what my boy cooking will be always here to collect her tears."

@rhaymoni:

"That's good for a healthy relationship.. if the guy loves more then it's rubbish.. the lady has to love more to balance it."

@Shakirah_Moh:

"Burna boy have said it all. E don cast last last na everybody go chop breakfast."

