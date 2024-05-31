A Nigerian Twitter doctor, Olufunmilayo, has penned a lengthy advice to Nigerians regarding the death of Mohbad

Recall that a US lab refuted claims of performing a toxicology test on samples sent from Nigeria after Mohbad's death

In his tweet, the medical practitioner told Nigerians not to die in the country, and expect justice as Nigeria can happen to anyone

New information surrounding the death of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, confused social media, and a Nigerian Twitter doctor, Olufunmilayo Ogunsanya, was one of the people who reacted.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the NMS Labs in the US refuted the claim by the Lagos state government that a toxicology test to ascertain Mohbad's death was conducted at its facility.

Twitter doctor advises Nigerians not to die in the country. Credit: @ourfavonlinnedoc, @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Weighing in on the situation, Olufunmilayo advised Nigerians not to expect justice if they die in the country.

What Dr Olufunmilayo said about Mohbad's killers

The online doctor noted that from all indications, the singer's killers will continue walking free without any fear of getting caught.

According to him, the authorities had no intention of taking his case seriously and tried to divert Nigerians' attention to the DNA drama. Recall that Mohbad's father has been insisting the late singer's wife, Wunmi, conduct a DNA on their son, Liam.

See Dr Olufunmilayo's tweets here:

The doctor further stated that social media critic Very Dark Man's involvement in the case made it easy to distract Nigerians who cared about uncovering the truth.

Reactions trail Dr Olufunmilayo's post

Legit.ng compiled a list of reactions below:

@Iamskununzy:

"If you never knew this, now you do. If Bola Ige could be murdered and up till this day, nobody has been sentenced, it shows if you die in Nigeria, you die in vain. How about Funsho Williams' killer? This is Nigeria."

@Inebimo2:

"Nigeria will never happen to me."

@BoluAdegbola56:

"It means, nothing was done to unravel anything."

@floraD_explorer:

"Nigeria system doesn't project sanity & a justice system that everyone bend to.the court,police & all agents of justice & its supposedly existing framework to tackle crime is just an illusion.the hand of the law only nab the poor. Someone highly placed doesn't want justice for mohbad."

@simpleiykejnr:

"What exactly works in this country called Nigeria?"

@ObianujuMenkiti:

"If a nation was a crime scene."

@Iamkayless:

"This is really heartbreaking to say the least."

Mohbad’s mum in tears as she rains curses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mohbad’s mother spoke up in a new interview about the demise of her son.

In a video that was posted online, the aged woman was in tears as she rained curses on her son’s killers.

Mohbad’s mum also revealed how her late son’s father advised one of the suspects, Primeboy, to escape.

