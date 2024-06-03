A video of Mohbad's father crying out after being invited by Alagbon police station in Ikoyi Lagos has gone viral

Mohbad's father disclosed he received a petition from the police but didn't know the details behind his invite

Amid the viral video, an invitation letter from the Alagbon police station has emerged online, shedding more light on the reason behind Mohbad's dad's invite

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, cried out to Nigerians in a viral video after he received an invitation from the Alagbon police station.

Mohbad's dad, who is expected to arrive at the police station in the Ikoyi area of Lagos state, revealed he doesn't know the details behind the invite. He claimed it was either a move to silence or detain him.

Joseph added that he was not asking for much other than justice for his late son and a DNA test to be conducted on his grandson, Liam.

"I don’t know whether they want to silence or detain me there tomorrow. Do they want to k!ll me like they killed Mohbad? All I am asking for is to know what killed my son and to have a DNA test done to be sure the baby is for my son. I still insist that DNA was the reason why they k!lled my son. Nigerians help me," Mohbad's dad said in the video.

Details about Mohbad's dad's invite

A trending letter allegedly from the Alagbo police station confirmed inviting Mohbad's dad.

According to the details in the letter, Mohba's dad was invited over allegations made against him of cyberbullying, cyberstalking, and criminal defamation.

This is coming a few days after the NMS Labs in the US refuted the claim that a toxicology test to ascertain Mohbad's death was carried out at its facility.

Netizens react as Alagbon police invite Mohbad's dad

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

