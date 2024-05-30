The NMS Labs in the US has refuted the claim by the Lagos state government that a toxicology test to ascertain Mohbad's death was conducted at its facility

According to NMS Labs' Client Services Associate, Forensics Division, there are no details about the late Mohbad on its record

The latest report has sparked reactions online as it comes amid controversies that have trailed Mohbad's death

A latest report about the toxicology test that was said to have been carried out to ascertain the cause of death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad recently emerged in the news.

Legit.ng had previously reported that a pathologist, who appeared before the coroner’s court, said an autopsy could not ascertain Mohbad’s cause of death as his corpse had decomposed.

However, a counsel for the Lagos state government, O. Akinde, while speaking before a coroner's court in November 2023, said that a toxicology test, which was part of an autopsy seeking to determine the cause of Mohbad’s death, was conducted in the United States.

Buttressing this claim, Gbenga Omotoso, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, revealed that the toxicology test was conducted at the NMS Labs in Pennsylvania, USA.

NMS Labs react to claim

The management of the National Medical Services Laboratories (NMS Labs) in Pennsylvania, USA, has refuted the claim that a toxicology test about Mohbad's death was conducted at its facility.

According to Punch, Esther Dede, the Client Services Associate, Forensics Division, NMS Labs, refuted the claim, adding that they do not have a case for Mohbad in their record.

“Unfortunately, we do not have a case for that patient. To maintain our compliance with HIPAA privacy regulations, we would need authorisation from the submitting agency.”

Nigerians react as NMS Labes refute claim

Read some of the reactions below

sunbim1:

"Hmmm,omo I still believe that is only Mohbad's dad that is really fighting for justice ,you can bully and twist his words as you like . Mr Aloba don't keep quiet till justice is served."

tohab_event:

"That's why that man is not giving up you all can call that man names but he's the only one seeking for justice for his son."

itsarinze_:

"There’s something strange about his death, his spirit so strong it doesn’t want to let go! May God Himself open up hidden matters that the world needs to see about this boy cos this matter don too long."

catalyst_ned:

"Until they arrest the wife and everyone living in that hux before his kpia , they will be no justice... allowing suspects to roam about , doing underground jobs ,will lead to nothing."

keishawesley1_:

"WHAT EXACTLY ARE THEY HIDING??! WHO is behind all these unfortunate events surrounding this young man’s death???"

Source: Legit.ng