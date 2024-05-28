A Nigerian man has got netizens emotional after sharing a video of his relocation to the United Kingdom

The touching video showed his family members shedding tears as he bid farewell to them and relocated with his family

The young man also revealed in the clip that he was working as a toilet cleaner in his new residence

A Nigerian man who relocated abroad in search of greener pastures has shared a glimpse into his new life.

The young man had travelled to the United Kingdom with his family and a video showed the moment he was leaving Nigeria.

Nigerian man relocates to UK with family Photo credit: @omoakure01/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian man gets cleaner job in UK

In the clip shared by @omoakure01 on TikTok, the man's family members broke down in tears as they said goodbye to his family.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

One at a time, they exchanged emotional hugs with him and tears couldn't stop rolling down their cheeks.

The end part of the clip showed the family in UK and the breadwinner at his workplace where he worked as a toilet cleaner.

He captioned the video:

"A trip to the land of war. A short story."

Reactions as man relocates to UK

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the video.

@AuntyMira22 said:

"Person wey Dey cry like who no wan go see as he Dey chop food inside plane oo. Congratulation my brother."

@Blackwolf said:

"You guys went as family. Sir you tried for this hardship. God bless you and your family."

@Sheytemmy wrote:

"Exactly what I want. I don’t want to go alone but as a family."

@O2 said:

"Awwn. Congratulations. More blessings to this family. I believe they’ll congratulate me too one day by God’s grace."

@FEMI said:

"Sometimes Omo lile will be emotional he understand how he feel keep Shining bro."

@Mummy Oba said:

"No how person must cry o. Only if you don’t have human feelings. Because you going there to live another life and miss those people at home."

@dannisbarbershop added:

"Nice move baba mi no where dey easy na make person dey pray and work hard too bro. Naija sef dey show us shege baba."

Watch the video below:

Lady in tears after getting her visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman shared a heartwarming video capturing the moment of pure elation when her US visa was approved on her second attempt.

Expressing her emotions, Ibiayo wrote about bursting into uncontrollable tears upon receiving the news of her visa approval.

Source: Legit.ng