Nigerian music star turned actress Tiwa Savage has given some insights into her first-ever movie kissing scene

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the singer made a debut in the movie industry after she released her film 'Water & Garri'

While speaking on the experience, the mother-of-one revealed what she had to do, especially with her boyfriend being on set

The intricacies of acting are beyond role-playing and character morphing. Actors often must step out of their comfort zone to bring a character to life.

Similarly, international music star Tiwa Savage has spoken up about her familiarity with acting and how she gave life to her role in her first film.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tiwa Premiered her movie 'Water & Garri' on Prime Video.

"My ex-boyfriend was always on set" - Tiwa

While speaking on BET Talks, Tiwatope Savage opened up about her ex-boyfriend and how her first day on set was a kissing scene. The singer stated that despite being nervous about being with her ex-boyfriend on set, she had to brush five to six times to be present.

"The first day on set I had was my kissing scene. I’m glad it was my first day because I just went right into it. I remember in my dressing room, I brushed my teeth like five, six times because I was like I need to represent. But, he was very lovely. All of the cast was. They were really really nice."

She added that she was so interested in the movie that she had to give it her all. Touching on the steamy scenes, Tiwa said she had to brace herself.

She revealed that her boyfriend at the time was sometimes son-set, which made it even more awkward. This comes years after the singer suffered severe backlash following her leaked tape.

“I have a love interest in this movie and sometimes, if we’re like on set, I’d have to remember “that is not your boyfriend Tiwa” [laughs]. You need to calm down. And then my real-life boyfriend at the time would come on set and I would be like “what is he doing here?” [laughs]. We’re not together anymore though, so he can hear this."

