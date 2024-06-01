Businessman, Wale Jana has made a post in support of Davido after his baby mama claimed the singer has not been responsible

Sophia had slammed Isreal DMW for saying Davido was responsible for all the trips their daughter, imade, had been going on

A few days after that, Wale Jana reminded Nigerians of the times Davido was attending birthday parties and giving gifts

Controversial businessman, Wale Jana, has stepped into the ongoing feud between Davido and one of his baby mama's, Sophia Momodu.

Legit.ng had reported that Momodu had slammed Isreal Afeare for claiming that Davido was the one sponsoring all the trips that Imade, their daughter, has been going for.

In a post put up by Jana, he recalled the time the 'Timeless' crooner was splashing gifts, diamond, buying Range Rover and taking Momodu and their daughter, Imade, to his show abroad.

According to him, because Momodu was having an issue with Davido does not mean he has not being responsible for his daughter.

Wala Ajana slams Sophia over Davido and Imade. Photo credit@davido/@waleajana/@thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Jana slams Momodu

In his lengthy post, Jana explained that it was important for parents to apply wisdom in all they do. Even if they were not on good terms because the mental health of their children might be at stake.

He noted that it was okay for the mother of one to take her daughter on vacations without the support of his father. She should not paint a picture as if the singer was not present in his daughter's life.

Recall that Imade had answered some questions on Children's Day. She noted that she had lost count of the number of countries she had visited.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to what Jana said about Sophia and Davido. Here are some of the comments below:

@d_marketing_enthusiast:

"Of course. The moment you turn your back on your kid, you automatically become deadbeat. You don't expect to ride on previous glory, person wet pay school fees this term go still pay next term and the term after that."

@shesprettyhaute.xo:

"Two things can be true at once."

@mitch_elleeeeee:

"Being a father doesn’t stop, it’s not for a period of time. It’s for a life time, same with being a husband. If it’s a woman now y’all will say she doesn’t love her children. Money isn’t everything!"

@black_liqour_:

"Was a good father is different from is a good father … you are either doing or not doing , no in between."

@bolashthe_realtor:

"Men like to pretend sha…have seen baby daddy that immediately the mama says it enough since you are not taking it to commitment level then I’m moving on then they stopped caring for the baby don’t tell me you don’t know men do this a lot .Men are intentionally self centered."

@msndianainyang:

"Being responsible for your child and the mother of your child is not a temporary job. It’s not today you do, then publicize it then stop doing it."

@_odogwu_nwanyi:

"No babymama is wholly happy when a nice and generous babaydada gets married to another woman."

@s.k.i.g.h:

"She never said her father didn't care for her. She sponsored a trip for her daughter and someone from nowhere just came to give credit to the father, implying that it was all him."

@mz_pearly01:

"Wale you’ll not face your debt soaking self and leave Sophie the hell alone Abi?"

@_deronke0:

"Sophie Dey on her own jeje naw ooo."

Davido marks Imade birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Davido ensured he acknowledged his first daughter, Imade on her birthday.

The little girl turned 9 years on May 14, 2024 and her father took to social media to wish her well.

He also made a promise to her after marking her day with sweet words.

Source: Legit.ng