Nigeria's Ayra Starr will be joining American star Chris Brown on his North American tour this year

The Mavin youngster, who, alongside Muni Long, will go on tour with the R&B star, shared the good news on social media

Ayra Starr's post has, however, been received with mixed reactions as some feminists tackled the Rush crooner

It is another major win for Ayra Starr, whose real name is Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, as she will be accompanying American R&B star, Chris Brown on his North American tour this year.

The Nigerian Grammy-nominee and Muni Long will join Brown as special guests on his tour dubbed “11:11” in the United States and Canada.

Ayra Starr and Muni Long to tour North America with Chris Brown. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Details about Chris Brown's "11:11" tour

The tour, which will take place in 26 cities, will kick off in Detriot on June 4 and end in Los Angeles on August 6.

Chris Brown will perform in Chicago, New York, Toronto, Atlanta, Houston, among others.

Ayra Starr speaks on tour with Chris Brown

The Rush crooner took to her social media timelines to share the tour flyer while expressing how overjoyed she was about sharing the same stage with the R&B.

Ayra Starr wrote in a caption:

"So excited to announceeee I’m going on tour with breezy @chrisbrownofficial ! Can’t wait."

See her post below:

Aside from Ayra Starr, Chris Brown has previously gone on tour with Wizkid and Davido.

Reactions trail Ayra Starr's post

While many of the Sabi Girl's fans congratulated her on her new feat, others criticised her for accepting to go on tour with Chris Brown. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, see them below:

DiianaD_:

"Haters pls don’t stop crying over this tweet, Ayra starr will perform with Chris brown and nothing anybody will do about it, muah."

pvssytightt:

"We don't want it."

Alexandaahh:

"But you don't have any song with him!"

Direxzee:

"Chris Brown dun fade na, who still listens to CB?"

