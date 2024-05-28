A conversation between Nedu and his recent guest, Sarah Idaji Ojone, aka Saida, on his podcast has sparked discourse online

Saida revealed that her talking stages should pay her bills, noting that she demands money from the first day because of her beauty

Nedu, on the other hand, who found her statement perplexing, disagreed with her and remarked that no one should be paid for looking good

Nigerian show host and online personality Nedu and content creator Sarah Idaji Ojone, better known as Saida, are trending after one of their conversations made the rounds online.

While on 'The Honest Bunch podcast, Saida noted that she tests men she meets to determine whether they can pay her bills.

Saida and Nedu have a go at it after demanding to be paid for their looks. Credit: @saidaboj, @nedu_official

Source: Instagram

Nedu asked why Saida demanded money from her talking stages from the first day. Her response sent shock waves down Nedu's spine, and he firmly disagreed with her.

"You think like a broke man" - Saida

Saida's response to Nedu bordered around her beauty. She explained that she spends a lot on skincare to maintain herself, and anyone who wants to get close should be willing to pay her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The show host disagreed, but Saida called him a broke man, citing that as his reason for thinking in such a manner. She concluded that ladies should generally be paid 24 hours after meeting them.

Watch Saida and Nedu's argument below:

Netizens react to Nedu and Saida's post

See some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@rajs_mind:

"She actually thinks she’s beautiful."

@brymolawale:

"I love her honesty though !!to be honest !!"

@dorisaluxe:

"This girl has an irreconcilable beef with common sense."

@akinpelumi007:

"I wonder who raised this girl."

@belema_db:

"Can we all agree on a date to donate her to the gods...kia."

@nazzytheugliest_:

"Don’t be sorry Nedu talk that thing way you been won talk about her Mama"

@thesamwheto:

"Una go just open mouth gboua and yan nonsense with confidence. Pay you for being beautiful. No go find work oo."

@twinnetp:

"Aunty we will remind you this Podcast few years from now."

Laide Bakare advises women on unfaithful men

Top Nollywood actress Laide Bakare sparked a discussion on social media over her take on cheating in relationships.

The movie star revealed in a recent interview that a woman should cheat back rather than pack out of her home.

Her opinion sparked conversations. While some agreed with Bakare, others had different opinions.

Source: Legit.ng