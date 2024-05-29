SaidaBoj, the viral social media user and brand influencer, has been removed from the popular video app TikTok

Recall that the Controversial sensation trended on social media with her views on dating and demanding financial assistance from men

Recent reports making waves online alleged that a couple of mischievous Nigerians reported her TikTok account, which led to her ordeal

Controversial influencer Sarah Idaji Ojone, best known as SaidaBoj, has allegedly been suspended from the popular video-sharing app TikTok after trending online for her inflammatory remarks.

The media personality has apparently been on the minds of netizens since her recent appearance on the OAP Nedu's Honest Bunch podcast.

SaidaBoj's TikTok account vanishes. Credit: @saidaboj

Source: Instagram

During the media chat, she made several remarks, including billing a man within 24 hours after meeting him and portraying males as cheap.

The social media personality noted that the minimum she could bill a man was N500k.

SaidaBoj also disclosed how much it would cost for a man who wants to sleep with her within a week after first meeting.

Following these statements, Saida Boj's TikTok account has been blocked.

Before its suspension, she had approximately 1.3 million followers on the platform.

See the post below:

Reactions trail SaidaBoj Tik Tok account disappearance

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

pepplefavourite:

"Good one for her."

badboi_gyna:

"Nigerians Go humble you."

1jossiemuller:

"Let’s focus on her IG."

orerivino:

"Because you get mouth no mean say make you no think before anything come out of that smally mouth."

emrysthecrownking:

"You don reach curt? Leave this girl bikọ . Her matter nah small case."

bleh_sng:

"Lol she will get it back and she will laugh last."

rosemaryemmanuel970:

"Hahahahahaha I trust my Nigeria people this just the beginning."

expensivecomedy01:

"I’ll confess I’ll confess na me make dem ban @saidaboj Tiktok account make una pity me ooo abeg oooo e get as I take Dey ooo."

SaidaBoj fights Dat Warri Girl

Nigerian skit maker Dat Warri Girl was one of those who criticised the viral internet sensation for her controversial views.

The comedian slammed SaidaBoj and pointed out that with her tactics in billing men, she wasn’t putting on any visible gold to display her wealth.

However, SaidaBoj retaliated with a 2 minutes, 27 seconds video, hurling shades at the content creator and warning her never to put her mouth in her business.

Source: Legit.ng