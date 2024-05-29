Sheggz is going all out for the love of his life as he showers her with beautiful words on her birthday

The duo, who have been in a relationship for about two years now, are one of the most talked about BBNaija couple

As Bella adds another year, Sheggz posted her on his Insta story and penned a romantic message to her

Segun Olusemo, widely known as Sheggz, has crushed ladies' hearts on social media as he flaunted the love of his life, Bella Okagbue, on her birthday.

Bella, who appeared in the seventh season of the Big Brother Naija show, turned 27 on Wednesday, May 29, and is receiving all the love from fans, especially her man.

BBNaija's Sheggz celebrated Bella as she turned 27. Credit: @sheggzolusemo

Source: Instagram

After Bella's fans held a special Twitter space edition to celebrate her, the reality star's man, Sheggz, openly revealed that she was the love of his life.

Recall that Sheggz made headlines after he went to the BahdandBoujee podcast hosted by Tolani Baj. He bragged that he had never cheated on his lady and would never do such to her.

Sheggz hails Bella on her birthday

On Sheggz's Instastory, he shared a beautiful picture of his girlfriend with a sweet caption that left fans gushing about it.

Sheggz wrote:

"My personal person, my girl, my best friend! Prayer warrior…This one na good decision. The real definition of a ride or die. Love you for life!"

See Sheggz's post below:

Reactions trail Sheggz's birthday message to Bella

Legit.ng put some reactions together below:

@julztool:

"Once a guy message his becoming shorter just know he has lost interest in you but fear of social non dey make am borrow leg run."

@gao_oficial29:

"I regret to ship phyna and groovy in the house not u but time wasted never return.I'm a shella biggest fan start from 2day."

@augustee_na:

"Sheggz is a romantic boy and a lover of love … short but intentional birthday message."

@ebynedu:

"Short and straight to d point...I love dem."

@princessarsyn:

"Still waiting for Maldvies! Its been 1 year."

@pami_raker:

"Love how it's short and sweet not doing too much. Wish them the very best."

@everbeautifullll:

"This is so beautiful. Bella must be so proud of her relationship with Sheggz."

@fathiaming45:

"If you drop hate comments here, on the day people will celebrate you, your mind no go touch ground that day, you will be jumping from one palaver to another palaver in Jesus name."

@omolaraqueen7:

"Happy birthday Big Bella Priikura fans can't relate to this kind of love."

@mister_iyke:

"No be by all these ones, MARRY HER!!!!"

Bella ponders over getting married

Big Brother Naija star Bella Okagbue voiced her sadness with the number of friends she had while visualizing her wedding day.

Legit.ng reported that Bella grumbled on Elon Musk's X that she could not brag about having more than three bridesmaids.

Bella expressed worry about whether she had friends who would be concerned and affected when she finally decided to marry.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng