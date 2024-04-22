Big Brother Naija star Bella Okagbue voiced her sadness with the number of friends she had while visualising her wedding day

She grumbled on the microblogging platform Twitter, now known as X, that she could not brag about having three bridesmaids

Bella worried whether she had friends who would be concerned and affected when he finally decided to tie the knot

Big Brother Naija star Bella Okagbue has made known her regrets over the tight circle of friendship she has.

The reality TV shared her worries after she realised there won’t be many friends to celebrate with her on her wedding day.

BBNaija Bella visualises over her wedding. Credit: @bellaokagbue

Meanwhile, Bella noted about 3 persons that she was slightly sure of that would turn up as her bridesmaids.

“If I get married today, I don’t even have up to 3 bridesmaids. Do I even have that friend that would cry when I put on my wedding dress? This life is somehow sha. Just thinking out loud.”

See her post below:

Reactions trail BBNaija Bella’s post

A couple of the reality TV star’s friends took the comments to reassure her of their presence on her wedding day.

TheChomzy:

"Me that’ll carry the wedding on my head.Tears of joy is a sure thing Bby girl."

@nakittoaisha:

"How many are they now , we need to collect more till the D-day."

@ihuoma_ezee:

"I'm here for you my love."

@Bambina1908:

"It is well oo. How do we balance the 25 groomsmen and your 3 bridesmaids."

@nakittoaisha:

"Now we are left with no choice Mr Olusemo has got to cut down his number to match our number."

@gemfrose:

"Don't stress yourself too much Jare just rent at most five bridesmaids. For the crying, ur sister and brother will do that cos it's not easy to marry off last born baby."

@wandozy:

"Me and you the same WhatsApp group my last friend standing just started giving me attitude because she thinks she has outgrown me. well I have 2 beautiful nieces."

@Sommy06507380:

"Bella we will cry till they hold us,give us time,date and venue."

