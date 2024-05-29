Controversial social media personality SaidaBoj has shown again she's the wrong person to get into an online fight with

A clip of SaidaBoj responding to rapper Erigga after he slammed her for some of her hot takes about relationships, sex and dating

In the viral clip, SaidaBoj's response could be termed as someone who went to a knife fight with a Bazooka; it was brutal

Outspoken social media commentator and brand influencer Sarah Idaji Ojone, better known as SaidaBoj, has finally responded to Erigga's comment about her.

The social media personality trended over the last few days after her interview with Nedu and The Honest Bunch went viral.

During the show, SaidaBoj made some claims about the talking stage in a relationship and how much it should cost.

Erigga reacted to SaidaBoj's comments noting that she's a poor lady with standards that her father can't provide for her. He also slammed her make up.

SaidaBoj claps back at Erigga's comments

In her clap back, the social media commentator called Erigga an ex-convict, a clout chaser and a rapper with a dead career.

She compared him to a dwarf while calling him a thief. Saida also dragged Erigga's wife while comparing the rapper to a ladies sex toy.

SaidaBoj also spoke about Erigga's career staying stagnant for years. She noted that his fame doesn't go beyond the borders of the South South region of the country.

Watch how SaidaBoj took Erigga to the cleaners below:

Netizens react to SaidaBoj's clapback

Here are some of the comments that trailed SaidaBoj's clapback to Erigga:

@bonaventure_lighting:

"Erigga get level pass ur papa,mum and ur entire generation."

@oreoluwa_ola_bisi:

"Upon all the 20 million,na cheap cheap things full ur wall."

@opeyemifamakin:

"To do reaction video for the way she held the wine glass con dey fear me, make she no drag me ontop wine etiquette."

@the_real_omotolani:

"Role model we love you."

@adefriks:

"This girl mouth no good o."

@cjcalebs_studio:

"You de call person weh tall pass you short."

@bigsmart__:

"Omo! this was brutal o. She took that dude to the cleaners."

@kosisochukwu_omeke:

"Bad mouth get levels and I love it."

@agogoblogg:

"This no be dragging, na himself tell us say him go jail because of stealing, so this one you are saying is irrelevant."

@topboy30bg:

"Feed yourself first and stop depending on married men werey."

@comediandeeone:

"What! dammmmm ouchhhh!"

@maxibiliano_44:

"Naim I carry girl go date she say saida na her role model naso I lie say I wan ease myself I drive comot leave am make she call her role model make she sort the bills cos I no want make person spoil my life.. I no say una go come for me but una papa."

@realminstrel_michelle:

"You're courageous, bold and fearless and come still fine join am. love you girl!"

SaidaBoj reveals why men should pay

Legit.ng recalls reporting a comment SaidaBoj shared about her beauty and why she feels men need to pay her for looking as beautiful as she looks.

She explained during her interview with Nedu that she spends a lot on skincare to maintain herself, and anyone who wants to get close should be willing to pay her.

