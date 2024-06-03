Fans of SaidaBoj are hugely jubilating after the social media commentator recovered her TikTok page of over 1.3 million followers

Legit.ng recall reporting that Saidaboj, whose real name is Sarah Idaji Ojone, allegedly got banned from the social platform after her page got reported by haters

Her fans have, however, hoped that she would retrieve her other social media pages, which she got banned from soon

Nigerians are experiencing mixed feelings as Sarah Idaji Ojone, aka SaidaBoj, returns to TikTok. It was earlier reported that the online personality lost her page, which had garnered a whopping 1.3 million followers.

The content creator became a viral sensation following her controversy about men and money. She had demanded to receive payment from any man who approached her.

"Jubilations as SaidaBoj Retrieves TikTok Page With Over 1 Million Followers: "Nice Strategy"

It did not end there. She also noted that it would only take N20M for any man to have his way with her. These comments led her to score high on social media trends for a whole week.

Was SaidaBoj losing her TikTok page a strategy?

After it was announced that SaidaBoj was back on her TikTok page, where she had previously lost over 1.3 million followers, fans could not help but wonder if it was a strategic move to remain relevant.

Many social media users voiced their opinions on the issues surrounding Saida's page loss. See some below:

@threalmaya_amaka:

"If you’re happy for her hit this button."

@flossy_miju:

"This girl is bigger than VDM."

@officialogvictor:

"We must report it back button."

@obaksolo:

"Nice Strategy."

@mary_echendu:

"The girl is on funds."

@olaaiideaishat:

"We are touching a lot money this week amen."

@___aza_man:

"Which foolish jubilation una don mad for this country with what we are facing right now,everywhere strike and strike na wetin you still see post be this dey write jubilation everywhere."

@teensgram_afrika:

"Real ones know she just deactivated her accounts."

Man drags Nedu Wazobia Over SaidaBoj's Saga

A social media user, Emmanuel Philip, has stepped into the ongoing controversy surrounding Saida BOJ's recent interview.

Saida BOJ became a viral sensation after claiming that she would allow a man to have access to her body if he paid her the sum of N20 million.

In a video addressing the issue, Philip blasted Nedu for allegedly exploiting the female influencer and criticized other women for allowing themselves to be used for content.

Source: Legit.ng