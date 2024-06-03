Nigerian Comedian DeeOne trended online after he came for his countrymen and lovers of actress Genevieve Nnaji

The comic creator argued that the veteran was not as young as many believed she was

He pointed out parts of the movie star’s body to look that would immediately disclose her actual age and slammed her for always acting young

Nigerian Comedian Aderombi Adedayo Martin, known by his stage name DeeOne, has criticized his countrymen and netizens for always elugozising veteran actress Genevieve Nnaji over her looks.

The much-loved movie star recently turned heads on social media after she shared a video of herself vibing to Ayra Starr’s recent song, “Twenty-One,” from her newly launched album.

DeeOne calls out Genevieve Nnaji and her fans. Credit: @comediandeeone, @genevievennaji

Source: Instagram

Many gushed about Genevieve’s beautiful appearance and claimed she looked younger than her age after the viral clip showed her in a dark sunshade, driving along a sunny road.

In a recent video, DeeOne pointed out that the actress was ageing and that Nigerians should deceive themselves.

He noted that to know when a woman is ageing is to observe the back of their hands or legs.

He expressed his appreciation for the actress, noting that old age is something to be proud of, and encouraged her to take on elderly movie roles.

Watch the video below:

DeeOne’s video spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

luvablejenny:

"U picked the wrong person cos she will never give u the attention u r looking."

ajebodcomedian:

"Where all these grey hair Dey come from? You senior her O."

stanley_6_to_6:

"Why you non they respect Pipo wetin concern u and her, u shall Dey use ur senses."

theonlysesmo:

"Deeone but you don old, see your white bearbear."

amakaike2good:

"Is she in anyway claiming oga @comediandeeone . Just shut up."

