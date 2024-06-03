A social media user known as Emmanuel Philip has stepped into the ongoing controversy involving Saida BOJ's utterance

The female influencer had claimed that she will open her legs for any man who can pay her the sum of N20 million

In a video made by Philip, he blasted Nedu and blamed him for using the young lady, he also slammed ladies for being used for content

Emmanuel Philip, a social media user, has blasted On Air Personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, better known as Nedu over the controversial interview he had with Saida BOJ.

Legit.ng had reported that Saida BOJ had said she can only sleep with a man if he has N20million to give her.

In a new development, Philip made a video to rubbish Nedu for causing commotion on social media. According to him, Nigerians left Nedu, the genesis of the brouhaha, and went after Saida BOJ.

He declared that Nedu wanted to spoil Lagos and advised that he should be sent packing from the city before he totally destroys it.

Philip speaks about Saida BOJ

Speaking about the embattled lady, Philip noted that the gravity of her words on the Honest Bunch podcast would not be felt now but maybe in the next 20 years.

He added that by then, when Saida BOJ sees the interview and the dust it gathered, she would curse Nedu for inviting her.

Philip advises ladies

Dishing out advice to ladies, Emmanuel Philip explained that broadcasters and podcast owners were just using them for content and to get views.

He added that most ladies have both chest and backside, but they are not intelligent. He told them to wise up and stop being used.

Recall that Nedu had advised Saida BOJ after her controversial utterance on his podcast. However, the influencer carpeted him.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Philip. Here are some of the comments below:

@auster_tee:

"Elder Nedu is in the market, that Sadia's newborn baby is wearing ring."

@olalekanhottest:

"Baba egbe, Nedu we dem give pikin wey no b hin own since that time no woman rest ."

@ayiki_messiah1:

"This man is intelligent."

@el_aroby_almorkazy:

"Aladanwo Omo."

@ayam_akewiagbaye:

"Sadia's issue has been spoken on the father of the group."

@deejay_papaya:

"Which one of you let the cap fall on the head of the group like this."

@ciscopapi_:

"Sadia ko now, Baba egbe."

@wazzynotanga:

"Baba Egbe own they too different . I never even Thought of Nedu until now and there is a sense here."

@olabestofficial:

"The hat fell off him again."

@chinomso___:

" Make una leave Nedu oo..depression wan kill am,e no easy mk u think say children wey be ur own turn out that they ain’t yours."

