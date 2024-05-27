Nigerian singer Davido's first child Imade Adeleke, attracted the admiration of many online following her recent activity

The Afrobeats artist's daughter was seen in a church premises for her bible study and choir rehearsals

Her mother, Sophia Momodu was also present as she captured the lovely moment the little girl revealed her role in their next choir ministration

Nigerian singer Davido's first child, Imade Adeleke, warmed many's hearts with sessions of her in church.

In a series of videos captured by Sophia Momodu, the youngster's mother, Imade was spotted in a Bible study class with her fellow kids. Sophia sits at the far end of the church to capture the moment.

Netizens hailed Sophia Momodu as Imade attended bible study and choir practice. Credit: @realimadeadeleke, @realspophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

In another video, Imade would tell her mum how her choir rehearsals went. The businesswoman then inquired if she would be a backup for the final rendition. But the 9-year-old kiddo surprised her mum by revealing she was a lead singer.

A proud Sophia praised her daughter for being an active participant.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail videos of Imade Adeleke in church

Netizens were overwhelmed with the video as they praised the businesswoman for being present in her daughter's life.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

olorijay99:

"They r not my frds am not here to play omg orimi nwu a litt pretty gal that heart for GOD❤️ I will choose Sophia 1m tyms."

_iamsheila__:

"You can’t deny that fact that Sophia is doing a really good job raising Imade .."

miss__ake:

"Sophia take your garden please. You are doing a great job"

swiftsale32023:

"Sophia take your flower, you are doing well with Imade."

peck_x:

"This is what it means to be present in a child’s life. Well done Sophia."

anejo.veronica:

"You are an amazing mother Sophia, from imades dress sence to composure says it all. Keep it up baby girl."

rikkyflefle:

"Imade no want drama for church she said no mummy we are in church don’t start no fight my battle it fine … sweet soul."

teeto__olayeni:

"Sophia is doing an amazing job with Imade, such an amazing mummy."

Sophia Momodu shares interesting details about her and Davido’s daughter

Sophia Momodu revealed some interesting information about their daughter Imade Adeleke and their relationship.

In a recent media chat, the lifestyle entrepreneur was asked about the biggest lesson her daughter Imade has taught her.

She revealed that the child has made her understand the importance of forgiveness regardless of the situation. Sophia acknowledged her aggressive character, admitting to being vocal and, at times, prone to raising her voice. But she has been inspired by Imade's cheerful aura to forgive without an apology.

Source: Legit.ng