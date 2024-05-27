Clips from Davido's cousins' graduation in Atlanta have emerged online, and what the singer was seen doing with his wife, Chioma, has got people taking

The romantic dance moves Davido and Chioma were seen doing on the dance floor while the singer's father watched sparked emotions

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Davido went on social media to share that his oldest nephew was set to graduate from High school and he was going to attend the party

Nigerian music superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, recently stirred an uproar on social media after a clip of him and his lovely Chioma jamming to some oldies at a party.

The viral clips making the rounds show Davido getting cozy with his wife while they are on the dance floor.

A romantic clip of Nigerian singer Davido and Chioma getting cozy at a party sparks reactions. Photo credit: @teamchivido

One of the captivating moments from the viral clip was seeing Davido's dad joining his son and his daughter-in-law on the dance floor as they all grooved together.

Davido and Chioma sent a message to their detractors

Davido and his wife, Chioma, used the trending moment to send a message to their detractors, and it has got people talking.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Davido revealed on his social media page that his oldest nephew, born when he was still living with his sister, recently graduated from high school.

We also recall reporting how Davido made cash flow during his nephew's birthday a while back.

Watch the viral clip:

Moment Davido's daddy watch him dance with Chioma:

Reactions trail video of Davido and Chioma dancing

Here some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

"This particular video suppose long smallmy Chi should have finished that line for them."

"Chioma u are blessed ur children will live long and grow to old age in Jesus name amen."

"Chioma fine Don finish for ur body biko remain small beauty for us na beg I dey beg oo."

"Exceptionally well-suited."

"Chioma is so beautiful Gosh."

"Awww may this happiness last till eternity."

"Wizkid can't relate."

"Their parents raised them well Great relationship with all the cousins Oh gosh I love their family."

"Davido is the real”I’m a family person.”

"Chioma and David adeleke on the dance floor with Pa adeleke . best in Dad and father in-law."

"Pa Adeleke is very happy 4 Davido 's decision to marry Chechi.it is a marriage worth more than billions in his account. Sir may u live long."

"Seee the way her father inlaw looks soo happy around her ,a peaceful n respectful woman indeed not gra gra just calm."

How Davido spent N927 million in a day

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Davido during a recent interview with Zane Lowe.

While on Zane Lowe's podcast, Davido shared how he made roughly $1.1m from his Capital One Arena concert in Washington, DC.

However, what caught most people's attention from the interview was Davido revealing how he re-invested more than half of his profits back into production.

