Nigerian singer Davido's London concert was a successful one, and a video of his sister praying for him has gone viral

Davido bowed his head and closed his eyes as Sharon draped an arm over him while praying passionately

The video has stirred reactions online, with netizens gushing over Davido and his sister's bond

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Davido's sister Sharon put him in the hands of God before he jumped on stage and delivered an electrifying performance in London.

In the video sighted online, Sharon passionately prayed over her brother, who had his eyes closed and his head bowed.

Davido and his sister warm hearts with prayer session Photo credit: @sabiradio

Source: Instagram

After the prayer session, the siblings hugged before interacting with other members of the room.

Recall that after a successful show in New York, Davido announced he was moving on to London to continue on his Timeless album tour.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

homeappliancesnaija:

"That’s his mum on earth… love their bond."

sweetness_jane_savage:

"She is always there for him."

obiagelidbee:

"Get ur self a prayer warrior as a sister that’s the secret….hope ur not playing assistant Jesus don’t be judging them…Weldon sis @lifeofrona01 we love all u do."

hydeeskitchen:

"Big sis in the house always want the best for their junior onesAmin."

nwunye_bigman1:

"She has always been supportive."

maksdesigns_official:

"So beautiful to watch."

mgeorge_1:

"What’s that saying about positive energy again?"

callmeporschelois:

"I love her ,she never misses praying and that’s the first thing."

browngirlspecial:

"Sister Sharon and praying for him❤️"

i_am_stellacee:

"Get you a sister like Sharon ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

yheatie_of_dukey:

"Everyone needs that spiritual backbone that keeps you in check she’s a lover of Christ."

Video of Isreal DMW vibing to Wizkid’s song on stage at Davido’s London show trends

The supposed rivalry between Nigerian music stars Wizkid and Davido seems to only exist between their fans.

This comes as Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW, opted to vibe to The Matter, a song by Maleek Berry featuring Wizkid on stage during Davido's London show which took place on Wednesday night, April 5.

Rocking a white outfit with beads on his neck in Benin style, Isreal DMW was seen grooving alone on stage.

Source: Legit.ng