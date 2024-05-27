Internationally renowned Nigerian singer Davido has recently shown once again how humanitarian he could be

The singer and his wife were at the graduation party of his oldest nephew, who recently finished high school in Atlanta

However, what has caught the attention of netizens the most was the graduation gift the singer gave his nephew, a $50k wristwatch

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has sparked massive reactions online after clips of the wristwatch he gave to his sister's first son, who recently graduated from high school, went viral.

The Nigerian singer was at the graduation party, and clips of him and his wife getting on the dance floor and showing off some of their cozy steps have stirred reactions.

Video of the $50k Rolex wristwatch Davido gifted his nephew for graduating from high school goes viral. Photo credit: @davido

Also, clips of Davido's father joining the singer and his wife on the dance floor have hit the internet and stirred many reactions.

However, the major talking point so far has been the gift Davido gave to his nephew after he finished high school with flying colours.

Davido gifts his sister's son a Rolex

The singer presented his nephew with a $50k Rolex wristwatch in one of the clips shared online.

At some point, while the singer was about to leave the party, Davido was heard teasing his nephew that they were both on Rolexes' "Roli for Roli."

Watch the viral clips below:

Fans react to clip of Davido and nephew

Here are some of the comments that trailed Davido's video after he gifted his nephew a $50k:

@talk__iess:

"Who noticed 002 wristwatch too."

@temiladekvng:

"Their parents raised them well Great relationship with all the cousins Oh gosh I love their family."

@smart__sounds:

"Man is just filled with love!! ❤️. Supporting family and still supporting a friend with the ZTTW wear! E get why e be 001."

@beylaryrdk:

"Rolli for Rolli."

@smile_always_147:

"No be chef chi hand o ......na one guy wey dey with my idolo....dem Dey play together."

@victoriakenneth63:

"I'm really enjoying this lovely couple. Choima chopped life to the fullest baby girl."

@sese_30bg:

"This was powered by Chi Chi."

How Davido spent N927 million in a day

