BBNaija's star Ahneeka has stepped into the ongoing issue Phyna is having with the organisers of the reality show

Phyna had cried out that her winning prize had not been completely given to her, and she insisted on collecting all that came with her title

While granting an interview, Ahneeka noted that no one deserved the money they were given on the realty show as she added that Phyna was not supposed to have called out the company

Former Big Brother Naija star, Iwuchukwu Maryanne, better known as Ahneeka, has stated that no one among the winners of the BBNaija reality show deserved the money they were given at the end of the show.

Legit.ng had reported that Phyna had called out the organisers of the show for denying her part of her winning prize. She listed the things they were owing her and insisted that she must be paid in full.

While granting an interview, she said that Phyna was not supposed to call out the organisers for her money. She added that Phyna does not deserve the cash in the first place.

Ahneeka talks about Phyna

While speaking, the former housemate noted that maybe Phyna had gone to the organisers to discuss the issue privately. She opined that calling them out was not a wise decision to make.

According to her, the winner of the 2022 edition of the reality show ran into fame and money suddenly, so she thought she was invincible.

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to what Aheenka said about Phyna. Here are some of the comments below:

@praiseKingsley:

"Goat."

@magicneedlesnk:

"Because it’s phyna?? Why her? U Guys are disgusting."

@fabian_amah:

"Phyna no want her money because not she does..there are people she will just contact and that’s it ..make them give her the money."

@OlgaTaaibos:

"Why the production need to hustle the money Jesus this young girl did she smoke something couse she talk rubbish."

@VjessBen:

"Nah! Wrong O! The winner deserves the money, especially considering their fame and all that comes with it. From the moment they step into the game, everyone deserves the money or whatever was promised and agreed. Last last there is only one winner."

@Irebamiolakanm:

"This babe is beautiful sha."

@Adawajr:

"Womennnnn."

@kwara_pride:

"Who is this new mumu na."

@layoimpact:

"You want to use Phyna to trend? Who be you seg?"

@dahcutecreamie:

"I hope it’s will be the same energy when table turns sha because its looking like daylight rubbery."

@holuwartosmat:

"Woman supporting woman."

Aheeka calls out Noble Igwe

Legit.ng had reported that Ahneeka had called out fashion influencer, Noble Igwe.

Igwe had given his two cents about Ahneeka while she was on the reality show. According to him, she should stop pressing her face too much, she should cut down on soda, and work on her hygiene.

Reacting to the advice, Ahneeka said she didn't expect it from Igwe. She noted her disappointment in such words.

