A recent clip of Nigerian comedian AY Makun showing off his musical talents has stirred massive reactions online

AY Makun recently joined Nigerian superstar disc jockey DJ Xclusive for a new jam, and the comedian's verse on the song has been the centre of attraction

The comic who has been in the news a lot lately seems to have found a new calling and might abandon comedy for music

Ace Nigerian comic, actor, and filmmaker Ayodeji Richard Makun, better known as AY Comedian, recently published a clip on his social media page that has stirred different reactions.

In the trending clip, AY Makun was seen working with Nigerian superstar disc jockey DJ Xclusive.

A trending clip of comedian AY Makun rapping as he jumped on a track with DJ Xclusive has created a stir online. Photo credit: @aycomedian/@djxclusive83

The pair are set to release a new jam titled "2 am For Lekki." In the viral clip, the comedian showed off his rap skills as he jumped on Xclusive's new song with a hot verse.

AY Makun pokes haters on new song

Some of the punchlines in the new song have got people talking online, as AY seemed to have a couple of people in mind when he went into the studio to record.

He took shots at them, noting that his comedy show AY Live is sweeter than their relationships. He further noted that ever since he made fun of someone, the person has been hiding his babe.

AY Makun has been in the news since the turn of the year. Legit.ng recalls reporting when AY's marriage to Mabel Makun crashed.

The comedian was also accused of cheating and sleeping with BBNaija star Alex Asogwa.

Watch as AY Makun turns rapper:

Netizens react as AY Makun turns rapper

Here are some of the comments that trailed AY Makun's new song with DJ Xclusive:

@symply_tacha:

"Can I like this like 6X!!?? Luv it."

@djxclusive83:

"10 HIT !!! Theirrrrr father !!! u smashed it @aycomedian 2am FOR LEKKI."

@kingmclabalaba:

"Normal my Boss @aycomedian dey deliver every poling unit.."

@jiggyrickky:

"Pressure AY on the burna doings."

@funnybruno_comedian:

"@aycomedian boss just drop 1 EP AY Live Abuja."

@oluwaobinna:

"Wow! Boss with Multi talents."

@abobi_jesus:

"Almost all de comedians don turn musician finish. Comedy no dey pay again."

@kkapturep:

"Bros you dey para ooh."

@mc_amana:

"@aycomedian This Rap star is performing at AY-LIVE Abuja."

@officailomololu:

"AY na to enter studio for full album..This is cool..keep it up bro."

@ubdefunniest:

"Messi's fans no gree say WORLD BEST NO BE MESSI .. BETTER LINES."

@rytaddiva:

"Wahala for Lekki."

@markelzmusic_:

"Funny enough if Na Wizkid sing this lines internet go dey shout mad oh mad oh... Sometimes make we dey respect people without those tags cuz this right here is fire bcus baba no carry Igbo for hand dem no go gree say this one enter finish."

@nigeriamusic:

"10 over 10!!!! So AY can rap like this????"

