A video of ace Nigerian singer 2Baba and his close pal, Kaha, doing a rendition of a popular Chinese song has gone viral

The veteran Afro-reggae artist is considered one of the greatest Nigerian musicians of the last three decades

2Baba is credited by many as the artist who helped make the Nigerian sounds famous across Africa, and it seems he is set to take on a new challenge

Veteran Nigerian music superstar and Afro-reggae legend Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, was recently seen trying a new genre of music from Asia.

A trending clip of the Nigerian music superstar and his close pal, Kaha, singing a popular Chinese song has gone viral.

Video of ace Nigerian singer 2Baba doing Chinese music goes viral. Photo credit: @official2baba/thisiskaha

Source: Instagram

Both music stars are famous for their 2008 monster hit song, Heart Robber, and a clip of the ace singers linking up and doing a Chinese rendition together, which has got people talking online.

2Baba sang Chinese song emotionally

However, what struck the attention of netizens the most from the viral clip was how emotional 2Baba was when he was singing the Chinese song.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

One of the public figures who reacted to the viral clip was young singer Spyro. In reaction to the clip, Spyro hailed his senior colleagues while reminiscing about their 2008 hit track.

He noted that he is a huge fan of their work together and would like to see them remix it.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when 2Baba spoke about some of the young guns taking over the Nigerian music industry. He had special remarks about Kizz Daniel and his consistency over the last decade.

Watch video of 2Baba doing a song in Chinese:

Netizens react as 2Baba turns Chinese singer

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@spyro__official:

"Heart robbers much respect."

@empressnjamah:

"MAD OHH."

@_glamourpuss:

"I’m convinced you’re obsessed with this song."

@dat_aboki_boy77:

"Normal kaha soft from day one na heart rubber."

@chechexotic:

"You speak Chinese now."

@droccc1:

"Una don dey craze."

@remmychidi01:

"Heart robber remix no go bad at all...baba reason em."

@generalsammy231:

"Baba, where have you been?"

@gorgeouscherly:

"I can't believe I sang along "God abeg oooh"!"

@okoaraba:

"This is legendary."

@iam_hopewell:

"See as e sweet for una side."

@iamtiaah_:

"Who are these Chinese men."

@babajayofficial:

"Lol you cracked my ribs nice one chairmen."

2Baba sings in Annie Idibia's language

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also recalls reporting 2Baba's sweet gesture to his wife, Annie, in a video that warmed the hearts of many netizens.

To show how much he missed and loved his wife, the veteran singer made a video where he freestyled for the mother of two in her language.

Source: Legit.ng