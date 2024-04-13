Popular UK rapper Skepta recently performed his hit song with Portable at a Coachella festival

Videos of his electrifying performance made the rounds online as Skepta got the large crowd dancing to the song

Many Nigerians were pleased to hear Portable’s song on such a big stage and they reacted to the viral clip online

Top Nigerian-UK rapper, Joseph Adenuga aka Skepta, has caused a buzz on social media after he performed his song with Portable, Tony Montana, at Coachella.

The popular music event took place in California on April 12, 2024, and Skepta was one of the musicians billed to perform.

Fans react as Skepta performs Tony Montana at Coachella. Photos: @skepta, @billie_adeleke

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @Billie_Adeleke and spotted by Legit.ng, the UK rapper chose to perform he and Portable’s Tony Montana track.

In the clip, Skepta got the large crowd excited as he sang Portable’s part of the song before proceeding to rap his lines. Many of the fans swayed to the music as they screamed with joy.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Skepta’s Coachella performance

It did not take long for Skepta’s Coachella performance to make the rounds online and it drew the attention of many Nigerians. Several of them were pleased to hear Portable’s voice on such a big stage and they reminisced about his grass-to-grace story.

Read some of their comments below:

Olasunkanmiomooba:

“Skepta was happy performing this hit .”

emcee_reborn:

“Tbh,Portable gave all to this track❤.”

iamkruzy98:

“Even Skepta dey enjoy the song .”

oluwa_lekxzy:

“Waiting for the day skepta & portable will perform this song together on stage .”

_lo.seyi:

“This is the realest love shown to portable.”

ayo_eximius:

“Pray for GRACE’.”

Jaybest_fc:

“Portable too carry grace.”

tundeolawuwo:

“Skepta is a real oneWoulda love Omo Olalomi to be in that stage too.”

victo_rfire:

“Spyro go think say na Edit .”

rankymusic:

“See as I de dance dey watch am .”

Iam_youngfacefrank:

“@portablebaeby grace on your head always he get why .”

Something_nuel:

“If Portable was here, he’d light this place up with his dance moves .”

uncle_jeff_official:

“Of all Skepta hit songs, he chose to perform this with @portablebaeby? You see this God eh he blesses whomever he chooses not by how holy or righteous.”

flamezyofficial_:

“The energy! like it or not, Portable don go (Blow), jur imagine how many people go still shazam this Jan for this place! Otilor ❤️. Thank you Skepta.”

alert092:

“Wow…lowkey this song fit take Grammy oo portable jazz strong Abeg .”

opsalmson:

“Who go help u no go stress you, see as he dey graciously performing the song,who no know him go think say he no get hit songs…….he does have bangers upon bangers but he chooses to bring portable voice to this arena.”

