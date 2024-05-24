A post by the international Afrobeat singer Davido has revealed the magnificent interior of his new Private Jet

He posted a series of clips on his Instagram story that gave a peek into the insides of his Private jet

The singer's clips have left fans gushing about the singer's luxury lifestyle and wondering how he gets to manage it all

DMW label boss David Adeleke, aka Davido, landed in Atlanta on Thursday, May 23, and the internet has not rested ever since.

First, he hailed his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, who had also arrived in Atlanta in a Private Jet. Then, he gave his fans a peek into the interior of his luxurious private jet.

Music crooner Davido boasts of the interior of his Private PJ. Credit: @davido

Davido shows off interior of his PJ

The singer shared a series of posts on his official Instagram story. He traveled with his manager and some other members of the 30BG crew.

One slide of his story showed the singer revealing that he could not wait to see his babies. Another clip showed his manager, Asa, and another gang member seated opposite each other.

They seemed to have been enjoying a movie on their devices. The inside of the Label boss' Private Jet looked cozy and clean.

See Davido's post here:

Legit.ng recalls that the singer went on Twitter to boast about his money being inexhaustible. His post sparked reactions from his fans and his rival's followers.

Reactions trail Davido's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@soft_steph_30:

"Baddest."

@deksyn:

"001."

@rexy_amg3:

"senior man."

@davidochristopher63:

"OBO baddest. The biggest artist in the world. My favorite musician 001 BOSS I love you die."

@lawee_d_generall_:

"Where that lawyer dey."

@mdnatty_holderz:

"Who else observe that Davido’s dad doesn’t want anyone to touch the bag he is holding…e be like say Na Soap Dey dere."

Cubana Chiefpriest reacts to Davido’s $75M PJ

Davidos' latest achievement got many social media users talking, including the nightlight boss, Cubaba Chiefpriest.

The international music sensation evoked reactions on the internet when he took to his social media page to announce that he recently acquired a private jet worth over $70m.

Legit.ng earlier reported that his best friend, Cubana Chiefpriest took to his IG page to question the singer about where he got $75m to buy a PJ.

