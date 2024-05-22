Top Nigerian singer Davido’s recent interaction with a little boy drew the attention of many social media users

In the viral clip, the little boy was seen kneeling on both knees to greet the music star, and OBO responded

A number of social media users were impressed by the toddler’s display of respect as they praised his parents

Nigerian singer David Adeleke ‘Davido’ got some netizens talking after a video of him with a little boy went viral.

In the trending clip, which was posted on Instagram by @gossipmilltv and spotted by Legit.ng, the DMW boss was seen interacting with a little boy.

Fans react to video of little boy greeting Davido. Photos: @gossipmilltv, @davido

Source: Instagram

In the video, the toddler went down on both knees to greet the superstar while also giving him a handshake. The child seemed to be very shy as he quickly walked off after kneeling down.

Davido once again tried to get the boy’s attention by asking him for a high-five as someone behind the camera encouraged the child not to be shy.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the video below:

Netizens react to video of Davido with little boy

The video of Davido and the little boy drew the attention of many netizens who were impressed with how the toddler showed respect. Read some of their comments below:

gylliananthonette:

“Well trained boy, and davido is always smiling . May his smiles remain permanent.”

Shop_kandyaccessories_:

“Davido is so playful, saw the kids he was taking pictures with on Snapchat, he was even giving them daddy kind of vibes love it for him.”

Only_one_bigg_romeo:

“All dem 30BG gather here with a heart ❤️.”

odcmedic:

“OBO deserves some respect .”

voiceofcruz:

“May we introduce our children to big people .”

jennyadams101:

“Nah the parents did a good joblove it.”

officia_ij:

“Our fave don dey fresh oo.. looks like a proper dad now.. .”

Ksolo_hitz:

“I love the interior of this house and how the little champ greeted. That’s how it should be.”

guddychris:

“He will grow up to find out he stood with a super star.. Omoh.”

Isreal DMW hangs out with Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, shared pictures of him and the DMW boss after being labelled a snitch.

Recall that the singer’s former lawyer, Bobo Ajudua’s spokesperson, Ima Elijah, shared chats claiming that Isreal was the one leaking 30BG in-house secrets to blogs. Isreal shared the pictures to prove his relationship with Davido was still stable.

Source: Legit.ng