Nigerian content creator, Chukwudikeh Damian aka IamDikeh, has caused a stir on social media over his impression of Zinoleesky

Recall that the music star recently went viral after being decked head to toe in a shiny silver outfit and walking strangely

In a new development, Dikeh reacted to the trending video of the Marlian Music star, and netizens reacted to it

Nigerian skitmaker Chukwudike Akuwudike Damian, aka Dikeh, also known as Mama Chinedu, made social media headlines after mimicking top singer Oniyide Azeez, aka Zinoleesky.

Just recently, Zinoleesky went viral over a video of him wearing a shiny silver outfit, including matching high-heeled boots. The Marlian Music star also walked strangely in the video, raising the concerns of some fans and amusing many others.

Fans react as Dikeh mimics Zinoleesky's video. Photos: @iamdikeh, @zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

Only days after Zinoleesky’s video went viral, Dikeh took to his Instagram page to share a video of his own imitation.

In the video, Dikeh wore a black outfit but made it silver and shiny, like Zinoleesy’s clothes, by wrapping foil paper all over his arms and legs. To complete the look, the skitmaker also wore silver high-heeled shoes.

Finally, to accurately imitate Zinoleesky, Dikeh had someone pose as an entourage and hold an umbrella over his head, just like the singer did in the original video.

See Dikeh’s video below:

Netizens react as Dikeh imitates Zinoleesky

The video of Dikeh mimicking Zinoleesky soon made the rounds online and left many netizens rolling with laughter. Read some of their comments below:

jhennie_jae:

“You’re done Dikeh! You’re so done!.”

jenny.u.k:

“Me I no go gree ooo, make I go call the owner first.”

Kunta.kite:

“Why zino dey waka like those players for ps2 self ?”

Stjhndst:

“He won’t forgive the guy that styled him… anytime soon.”

charminghela:

“Nothing has ever made me laugh consistently like this Zin’os GIF. Even if I see it tomorrow I’ll still laugh .”

ayzne_:

“Someone said his songs didn’t trend, his shoe can.”

Deangelictouchstylist:

“Stylist please know what works for your client. No be everybody all trend dey fit. Even if they want that look, advise them and tell them the reasons why,so they can understand. That’s why you’re a stylist not just to bring clothes.”

.mceeph:

“I think Zino needs help, it's not a laughing matter.”

dthickqueen:

“You know you can be prosecuted for that.”

Oyinentertainer:

“Not funny but funny....Apart from the poor escort. He looks like micheal Jackson in trenches. He really needs help to recover his stature. I feel for him. I hate to see talent get wasted.”

pretty_joystephen:

“Wetin be this .”

Savageghost88:

“Make government band am.”

melanincandy_:

“You’re very wrong for this .”

How Dikeh mimics football club managers

In an interview with Legit.ng, I Am Dikeh shared how he was able to make impressions of football club managers and how much of a great mimicker he is:

"I am a very good actor and a great mimicker. I have always been a great mimicker," he said.

Dikeh also said he is hopeful of playing football professionally abroad someday.

Source: Legit.ng