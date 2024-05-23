Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, has reacted to the sad news of singer Flavour losing his father

On his Instagram page, the self-styled celebrity barman shared a photo of himself with the singer as he reassured him of his support during the burial

Chiefpriest’s condolence message to Flavour triggered mixed reactions on social media

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, made headlines for his condolence message to singer Chinedu Okoli, aka Flavour.

Recall that on May 22, 2024, the sad news of Flavour losing his father was shared on social media, and fans expressed their sympathies.

Cubana Chiefpriest took to his official Instagram page to show support for his friend by sharing a photo of them together and accompanying it with a message.

In the caption of the post, the celebrity barman made it known that money wasn’t a problem and that big ballers were going to turn up for Flavour’s dad’s burial.

He wrote:

“Ijele Nwanne M, @2niteflavour, Rest In Peace Papa Ijele, Big Ballers Are Coming To Umunze. Okwa Chukwu Wetere, Chukwu Ewelugo”

Netizens react to Chiefpriest’s condolence message

Cubana Chiefpriest’s message to Flavour raised mixed feelings from netizens. Some netizens noted that, for a moment, they thought the post was to mourn the singer and not his dad. Read some of their comments below:

amcee_nnenna:

“This is the first post I’m seeing on the gram today wetin be rest in peace.”

_biglynn_:

“I really got scared .”

lymafragile:

“This one will land d whole country into BP cus of bad English construction. Nawa ooo.”

zainnyzee91:

“Which kind thing be this nah? Una wan gimme high BP God abeg o.”

lifestyle_ace1:

“Omo.. see as my chest cut .”

_st.lola:

“What’s wrong with this man sef? ”

_jirola:

“God forbid abeg what’s this one typing.”

linxzfundz2:

“See as my heart cut this man compose your English well abeg.”

symply_bams:

“My heart skipped for a few seconds .”

