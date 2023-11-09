Internationally famous disc jockey DJ Khaled recently shared his thoughts about Afrobeats and how it makes him feel

The American record producer revealed during his interview with Rolling Stones that he has been really inspired lately by Afrobeat

DJ Khaled also shared during the interview that Burna Boy is set to be on his 14th studio album along with Tems

Global music superstar DJ Khaled trends online after some comments he made during his recent interview with Rolling Stones about Afrobeat went viral.

During the interview, the American record producer revealed that he has been feeling quite inspired by Afrobeat lately.

American record producer DJ Khaled reveals the only artist Afrobeat that is set to feature on his 14th studio album. Photo credit: @tems/@djkhaled/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

He also shared during the chat that he feels a unique spiritual connection with Afrobeat and has been getting a lot of inspiration from the genre lately.

DJ Khaled to feature Burna Boy on his upcoming album

The record producer also revealed that he was set to feature Burna Boy on his forthcoming 14th studio album.

DJ Khaled further revealed that the one person he would really love to work with at the moment is the Nigerian pop queen Tems.

Here's an excerpt of DJ Khaled's interview with Rolling Stones:

"He’s also got Burna Boy on the album, and he says he’s been feeling inspired lately by Afrobeats, finding a similar spiritual connection to the one he feels with dancehall: Khaled’s time in Jamaica early in his DJ career gave him a special affinity for Caribbean culture. He also tells me he’d like to work with Tems."

The father of two during the interview also shared his admiration of Canadian rapper and singer Drake. He described the One Dance singer as a genius while revealing that the rapper has two different tracks on his upcoming album, "Love All; Trust Few."

DJ Khaled Gushes Over Tems During Grammys Interview

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Tems became the talk of the American music scene, with DJ Khaled being one of those who couldn't hide his admiration for the Nigerian singer.

A rare clip of DJ Khaled's red carpet moments at the Grammy Awards where he was seen being extremely cordial with Afrobeat star Tems.

DJ Khaled briefly mentioned rapper Andre 2000 and went into a full-blown speech after mentioning Nigeria's Tems.

Source: Legit.ng